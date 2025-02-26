Connor Zilisch aims to shatter NASCAR champion Joey Logano’s record during Cup Series debut at COTA

Connor Zilisch recently expressed his thoughts as he prepares to break Joey Logano's long-standing record in the NASCAR Cup Series. The Trackhouse Racing driver, who is just 18-years-old, is set to debut for the Chevrolet roster in NASCAR's premier division, driving the No. 87 car.

Ad

Zlisch has been making waves since his first NASCAR race last year. The Charlotte, North Carolina native racked up a top-five finish for Spire Motorsports at the road course race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas in the Truck Series. Moreover, the rookie Xfinity driver bagged a full-time ride this season with JR Motorsports after triumphing in his debut at Watkins Glen road course event. With this achievement, Zilisch passed Chase Elliott to become the youngest Xfinity driver to win a race.

Ad

Trending

As Connor Zilisch gears up for his debut Cup race at COTA this coming weekend, the Red Bull athlete has openly stated his desire to become the "youngest Cup Series winner", dethroning three-time NASCAR Cup champion Logano. In a recent media availability, Zilisch said (via alt_driver):

"I want to try to become the youngest Cup Series winner."

Furthermore, he added:

"Honestly, I don't feel like there's anything that tells me that I'm not ready to race on a road course on Sunday. Obviously, when I go to race on an oval at some point, it's going to be a little different. I think for racing on road courses on Sundays, I feel like I can go out and compete and perform. And I wouldn't want to go do a race that I don't think I can compete and perform and race against those guys."

Ad

Currently, Team Penske driver Logano holds the record for winning a Cup race at just 19 years old. On the other hand, Zilisch, 18, will turn 19 in July this year.

"So, you know, I wanted to at least give myself a shot at that (record)," concluded Zilisch.

Expand Tweet

Ad

NASCAR insider gave bold prediction for Connor Zilisch at COTA Cup race

Back in January, Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass sat down in a conversation with Kevin Harvick on the latter's Happy Hour podcast. The veteran journalist highlighted Connor Zilisch's prowess on road courses and gave a hot take on the NASCAR prodigy.

"People are going to think we're on Trackhouse's payroll but I'm going to say that Connor Zilisch is going to win a Cup race. The way he won Watkins Glen in his first Xfinity race, and I know it's a huge jump from Xfinity."

Ad

He continued:

"He's really good on road courses and I'm not going to say he's going to go out and win COTA, his first one, but I think that he will win a Cup race."

Expand Tweet

Connor Zilisch will first mark his presence at the Xfinity race at Circuit of the Americas on March 1 for JRM's No. 88 Chevy, followed by his Cup Series debut on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"