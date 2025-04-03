Connor Zilisch announces his second NASCAR Cup Series start: “I can’t wait for it”

JR Motorsports rookie Xfinity driver Connor Zilisch has bagged another opportunity to show his prowess in the NASCAR Cup Series. The 18-year-old will wheel in his No. 87 Red Bull-sponsored Chevrolet with Trackhouse Racing at the Coca-Cola 600 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25.

Ad

After a promising yet unfortunate debut in NASCAR's premier division in the Circuit of the Americas race, Zilisch will join Shane van Gisbergen, Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez in the 600-mile-long race in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In a post on X, Connor Zilisch expressed his thoughts on the upcoming challenge of running among the ace Cup Series drivers and wrote:

"So grateful for the chance to run it back with @redbull and @TeamTrackhouse in the 87 at Charlotte! Gonna be a challenge but I can’t wait for it👊🏼"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

With a history of road course skills such as running the SportsCar in IMSA, Connor Zilisch made headlines in the stock-car series when he won his debut attempt with JR Motorsports last year at Watkins Glen International, a road course.

As he continues his full-time schedule and runs for an Xfinity championship title with the Dale Earnhardt Jr.-owned Xfinity team, Zilisch admitted wanting to learn about racing at the ovals.

Ad

Connor Zilisch makes his intentions clear on another Cup Series start

After his eventful debut run in the Cup Series race on March 2, Connor Zilisch sat down with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and addressed his future plans for another Cup start. On March 7, he said [0:28 onwards]:

"Honestly, as much as I'd love to run another road course, I don't feel like I have a ton to really learn on road courses, and you know, obviously racing on Sunday. I learned a lot against some of the best and racing against those guys, but I would learn a lot more on an oval, and I kind of gave myself my one shot to go out there and win. But you know from now on, I want to learn more than I really want to focus on winning Cup races. I have a long time to get to that point and win races on Sunday."

Ad

Expand Tweet

The NASCAR prodigy has punched his ticket for the 2025 Xfinity playoff spot with a win at the Circuit of the Americas race. Apart from his one-race triumph, Connor Zilisch has had just one top-10 finish in his last seven starts with JR Motorsports.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback