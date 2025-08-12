Connor Zilisch calls his victory lane fall a “generational aura debt” following a humorous post by MMA personality Ben Davis

Connor Zilisch slipping out of his No. 88 Chevy was one of the weekend’s big highlights. The 19-year-old finished first in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen last Saturday (August 9). However, his victory celebration turned into a medical incident after he tried to get out of his car to pose for photos but fell hard and broke his collarbone.

UFC Fight Pass broadcaster Ben Davis also shared the video of Zilisch's fall on X, writing:

"NASCAR driver KO's himself trying to get out of his car 😭".

Zilisch replied to the tweet after he was cleared medically and released with no serious injuries.

"Now that I know I'll be alright, it’s gonna be tough to make a comeback from this generational aura debt. Dang, at least I won😂," Connor Zilisch wrote.

Zilisch started the 2025 Mission 200 at The Glen from the pole, led 60 of 82 laps, and pulled ahead by 2.3 seconds to win at the 2.45-mile road course. This marked his sixth Xfinity Series win of the season and second straight at that track. During his victory lane celebration, he lost his balance while standing on his car. Emergency crews rushed to the scene and the JR Motorsports driver was carted off on a stretcher. Scans later showed no head injury and the only damage was a broken collarbone.

JR Motorsports pulled him from this weekend's Xfinity race at Daytona International Speedway so he could heal. Zilisch had missed one race earlier this season at Texas after a back injury following a hit to the inside wall at Talladega Superspeedway in April.

Zilisch also lost the chance to compete at the NASCAR Cup Series' Go Bowling at The Glen on Sunday (August 10). The Trackhouse Racing development driver has made three Cup starts this season, with his best finish being 11th place at Atlanta.

Connor Zilisch on his first words after regaining consciousness on stretcher

Connor Zilisch described feeling disoriented and said he lost consciousness after the fall. During a recent episode of the Door Bumper Clear podcast, he revealed his first words after waking up on the stretcher.

"Apparently the first thing, words that came out of my mouth that were, legitimate were, 'God, everyone’s going to think I'm a p****,' Cause I was like, 'Why am I on a stretcher right now? I feel fine.' I didn't realize what had happened," Connor Zilisch said (10:50 onwards).

Zilisch, who has six wins so far this season, leads the Xfinity points standings with 823 points, seven ahead of teammate Justin Allgaier.

