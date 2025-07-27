Connor Zilisch completes hat-trick of wins and brings up landmark feat for Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s JRM

By Zarec Sanchez
Published Jul 27, 2025 00:22 GMT
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn
Connor Zilisch after winning the 2025 Pennzoil 250 - Source: Imagn

Connor Zilisch won the Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, marking his third consecutive victory and JR Motorsports' 100th NASCAR Xfinity Series win. The 19-year-old rookie now has five wins this year, the most among the current field.

Zilisch, driver of the #88 Chevrolet Camaro at Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s JRM, started the 100-lap race in seventh. He notably capitalized on the lap 87 incident between Kyle Larson and teammate Justin Allgaier to take the lead. Taylor Gray challenged him for the win, but he was able to clear Gray on lap 99 before comfortably crossing the line in first place.

NASCAR Xfinity Series announced on X that Connor Zilisch won at the 2.5-mile oval and wrote:

“Seals the hat trick with a kiss on the bricks! 🧱🧱 (Connor Zilisch) wins at (Indianapolis Motor Speedway).”
Connor Zilisch emerged victorious ahead of pole-sitter Sam Mayer, who overtook Taylor Gray on the closing lap. Kyle Larson, driver of the part-time #17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, finished in fourth, followed by Ryan Sieg, William Sawalich, Sammy Smith, Daniel Dye, Jesse Love, and Dean Thompson.

Despite missing one race due to an injury at Texas Motor Speedway, Zilisch ranks second behind reigning series champion Justin Allgaier. The Chevrolet driver has amassed five wins, 10 top-5s, and 12 top-10s.

“It's so cool to get that 100”: Connor Zilisch on scoring JR Motorsports' 100th NASCAR Xfinity Series win

In a post-race interview, Connor Zilisch applauded JR Motorsports for achieving its 100th win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He congratulated the executives, including Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt-Miller, and other team members on the milestone.

The 19-year-old JRM driver said (via NASCAR Xfinity on X):

“This is awesome. Those bricks really look kissable, and I'm ready to kiss them.”
“100 wins for JRM. Congrats to Dale, Kelly (Earnhardt-Miller), L.W. (Miller), everybody who has raced for JRM, everybody who works at JRM... I'm the smallest part of this team, and, man, I'm so glad to be part of it. It's been such an awesome journey with JRM, and it's so cool to get that 100.”
“Winning at Indy is awesome, and getting 100 wins for JRM is really cool too. So I consider this a pretty awesome day.”

JRM joins Richard Childress Racing on the list of teams with 100 victories in the second-tier series. Austin Hill, who was penalized at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for an incident with Aric Almirola, delivered that milestone to the Chevrolet-affiliated team earlier this year at Martinsville Speedway.

About the author
Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.

Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.

While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.

He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports.

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
