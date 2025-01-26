Connor Zilisch drops two-word reaction to a hand-written note by Trackhouse’s boss Justin Marks amid Rolex 24 

Amid the 24 Hours at Daytona race, Connor Zilisch shared his reaction to Justin Marks' gesture in a social media post. The 18-year-old Zilisch is competing in the famed endurance race at Daytona International Speedway.

In a post on X, Trackhouse Racing's social media handle shared a photo of a hand-written note by the team's owner Marks attached to what looked like a place of comfort for Zilisch. The note read:

"Dear Connor, We are pleased you have chosen to stay at Trackhouse. We realize you have a choice of accommodations at the Rolex 24. If you have any need, don't hesitate to contact the front desk. - Justin M"

Trending

Expand Tweet

Seemingly, Trackhouse Racing's development driver Zilisch chose to rest with the team rather than the lodging provided by the Rolex 24 officials. Reacting to this, Zilisch replied to this post by writing:

"#bestboss"

Expand Tweet

Connor Zilisch joined Trackhouse Racing's debut in the IMSA SportsCar series. His teammates for the race are - Shane van Gisbergen, Scott McLaughlin, and Ben Keating. He also has a history of winning the LMP 2 class last year at Rolex 24.

With the race being underway, the NASCAR prodigy also shared a selfie with his three other teammates before the start of the endurance race.

"Ready for 2 laps around the clock with these guys. Let’s do it boys! (too busy for us)"

Expand Tweet

It is worth mentioning that the young sensation also bagged a ride for a one-off race in the Cup Series. He will drive the No. 87 Chevrolet for Justin Marks-owned team at Circuit of the Americas with the sponsorship of Red Bull on March 2.

"You only get your rookie season once in NASCAR": Connor Zilisch sets the tone for the 2025 Xfinity season

Connor Zilisch made the headline last year after securing the win on his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut with JR Motorsports. Now, the North Carolina native is set to start his full-time rookie season with the Dale Earnhardt Jr.-owned team, piloting the #88 Chevrolet.

Looking to impress the NASCAR community, Zilisch claimed to derive inspiration from his Rolex 24 teammates as he prepared for the Xfinity debut. He said, via Motorsports.com:

"New team, new car, new class -- everything is different. I definitely feel like there's a lot for me to learn from all of my teammates, Ben [Keating] included. He's got so much experience in sports cars. I try not to set my expectations too high."

Zilisch continued:

"In racing, there are so many variables and so many things that can change and happen during a race, especially in [the Rolex 24] ... I take that same mindset into the Xfinity season as well. You only get your rookie season once in NASCAR, and I'm gonna try and make sure to make the most of it."

Connor Zilisch will start his rookie season at Daytona International Speedway in the United Rentals 300 on February 15.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback