Connor Zilisch erupts in expletive-laden radio rant after Brandon Jones passes him at Kansas

Connor Zilisch let out his frustration over the radio after being passed by Brandon Jones for the lead at Kansas Speedway. The JR Motorsports rookie was battling for the win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race when Jones pulled ahead late.
The exchange was reported by NASCAR journalist Jeff Gluck on X. Gluck also wrote that Brandon Jones’ victory marked back-to-back playoff wins for Joe Gibbs Racing after Aric Almirola’s win at Bristol. Zilisch finished second, confirming his place in the next round of the playoffs along with Justin Allgaier.
Before sharing the news, Jeff Gluck also reposted a tweet that included Zilisch's radio exchange with his team. Zilisch immediately radioed his team, saying,
“We f***** suck. Guys, I need help — we’re f****** plowing.”*
Brandon Jones had the long-run speed to stay ahead and take the Kansas win for Toyota and Joe Gibbs Racing. The result locked him into the Round of 8. It was his third career win at Kansas Speedway, which moved him to second on the all-time win list at the track, just one behind Kyle Busch.
Connor Zilisch took the lead on the restart for the final stage but struggled with handling after the adjustment. He did, however, hold on to finish second. That result extended his streak of top-five finishes to 16, breaking Sam Ard’s record set in 1984. With this race, Zilisch broke a 41-year-old record and kept his place among the strongest contenders in the field.
Connor Zilisch reacts to the Bristol result
One week before Kansas, Connor Zilisch also showed how high his expectations are. At Bristol Motor Speedway, he finished fifth in his first-ever NASCAR playoff race but admitted the result did not feel good enough.
Zilisch started from fourth place after a strong qualifying run. By the end of Stage 1, he was in second, and he took the lead at the end of Stage 2.
In the final stage, Aric Almirola took over and won ahead of Sheldon Creed, Sam Mayer, and Carson Kvapil. Zilisch crossed the line in fifth. After the race, Zilisch posted on his verified X account,
“Having to remind myself that it’s a good thing I’m upset about finishing 5th👍🏼.”
Zilisch’s rookie season numbers explain why he expects more. He won nine of 26 regular-season races, collected 16 top-five finishes, 18 top-10s, and seven poles, while leading 848 laps. He averaged a sixth-place start and an eighth-place finish across the year.
The Bristol race reflected his mindset. Connor Zilisch is rarely satisfied with just a good finish. Even in his first playoff races, he has maintained that his focus is on wins and championships, not just being near the front.
