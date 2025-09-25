  • NASCAR
Connor Zilisch “excited” on joining forces with championship-winning crew chief at JRM

By Sabyasachi Biswas
Modified Sep 25, 2025 03:52 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 - Source: Getty
NASCAR driver Connor Zilisch - Source: Getty

Connor Zilisch shared his thoughts on the championship-winning crew chief, Rodney Childers' JR Motorsports connection. Taking to his official social media account, the JRM star driver stated that he was excited to have joined forces with him.

According to reports, Childers will serve as the crew chief for JR Motorsports' #1 Xfinity Series car, which will also be known as the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series starting next year. He will work with Carson Kvapil and Zilisch on a number of races, which is still to be decided.

Quote-tweeting the post, where Bob Pockrass, a renowned NASCAR journalist, shared an update on the same, here's what Connor Zilisch wrote on the micro-blogging site, X, formerly Twitter:

"Excited to get the opportunity to work with @RodneyChilders4 next year at @JRMotorsports! Going to be fun."

Here's Connor Zilisch's tweet on Rodney Childers:

On Wednesday, JR Motorsports announced that Childers will join Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s co-owned team in the NASCAR's second-tier stock car racing, the Xfinity Series. He will join the team next year, and Andrew Overstreet, who worked as #1 car's crew chief, will stay on the team and play a key role.

Rodney Childers is a 40-time race winner in the Cup Series and a Cup Series champion. Previously, he worked with Justin Haley in the #7 car for Spire Motorsports. Childers is famous for winning the 2014 Cup Series with Kevin Harvick during his stint with now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing.

Rodney Childers let his feelings about joining hands with Connor Zilisch and Co.

Rodney Childers shared his thoughts as he is all set to join Connor Zilisch and Co. in JR Motorsports. Speaking about this, here's what he said:

Kevin Harvick (right) talks with his crew chief Rodney Childers - Source: Imagn
Kevin Harvick (right) talks with his crew chief Rodney Childers - Source: Imagn
"I’m so excited to be joining the JRM family. To see what Dale, Kelley and Mr. H have built here is quite amazing and their results show for themselves. Dale and Kelley have meant a lot to me for some 30 years and I can’t wait to be part of this group. Plus, I get to be the lucky guy to lead two amazing young men that have a huge amount of talent and a big future in our sport.”
Earnhardt Jr., the co-owner of JR Motorsports, also addressed Childers' association with his team. Speaking to the media, here's what he stated:

"Rodney’s resume and career speak for itself. Rodney and I grew up together and have known each other since we were kids. That’s a relationship that has always been close and has remained close to this day. We’ve always had interest in working together in motorsports and I’m thankful that this opportunity came about and we could bring him into the JRM family.” (via jrmracing.com)

NASCAR Hall of Famer and 15-time Most Popular NASCAR Driver award winner Dale Earnhardt Jr. runs JR Motorsports along with his sister, Kelley Earnhardt Miller. The team is also co-owned by LW Miller, the husband of Kelley Earnhardt, and Rick Hendrick, the owner of Hendrick Motorsports.

