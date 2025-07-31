Connor Zilisch looking to become just the third NASCAR Xfinity driver to achieve landmark feat at 19

Following a hat trick earned at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Connor Zilisch has the chance to become the third NASCAR Xfinity Series driver to win four straight races. The 19-year-old will attempt to achieve the feat at Iowa Speedway on Saturday.

Ad

Hailing from Charlotte, North Carolina, Zilisch is an Xfinity Series rookie under Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s team, JR Motorsports. He currently has the most victories in the series at five, including the ongoing three-consecutive-win streak from Sonoma, Dover, and Indianapolis.

If Connor Zilisch wins at Iowa, he will join Sam Ard and Noah Gragson as the only drivers in Xfinity Series history to have four straight wins, and the youngest at 19. His triumph at Indianapolis saw him become the youngest to win three straight and earn six career victories, beating reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano.

Ad

Trending

Speaking about his race at Iowa Speedway, the #88 JR Motorsports driver said (via Jayski on X):

“I was fortunate enough to win the ARCA race at Iowa last year, so I’m looking forward to using what I learned in that race with a new challenge in the Xfinity car [...] My crew chief, Mardy Lindley, won the race there with Sam Mayer last year, so I know we’ll have a really good KOA Chevrolet when we get to the track this weekend.”

Ad

He added:

“We’ve been on a roll lately with top-five finishes and trips to Victory Lane, so I’m ready to get to the track and continue that with (sponsor) KOA.”

Connor Zilisch drives the #88 Chevrolet Camaro for JR Motorsports - Source: Imagn

The HyVee Perks 250 at Iowa Speedway is scheduled for Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET. It will precede the race weekend at Watkins Glen International, where Zilisch won his debut Xfinity Series race last year.

Ad

So far, the 19-year-old has amassed five wins, 10 top-5s, and 12 top-10s, enough to rank second behind JR Motorsports and defending series champ Justin Allgaier. Perhaps one of the reasons he was short of taking the top seed despite winning the most races was missing one race (Texas Motor Speedway) due to an injury.

“It's going to be a process”: Connor Zilisch on his climb to the NASCAR Cup Series

With a remarkable rookie season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, it is only a matter of time before Connor Zilisch graduates to the Cup Series. However, despite the hype, the 19-year-old believes learning the Cup car is going to take time and expects to make mistakes from time to time.

Ad

The Trackhouse Racing development driver said (via Racer):

“It's going to take time. The car is a lot different. It's very on edge. There's not a lot of room for error. I'm probably going to make mistakes and have moments, and there're going to be bad days. But as long as I continue to see myself grow, I'll be satisfied. So it's going to be a process no matter how you look at it.”

While an announcement on his plans for the Cup Series has yet to be made, rumors suggest Connor Zilisch might replace Daniel Suarez at Trackhouse Racing. Suarez is set to leave the team at the end of the year after five seasons in the #99.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.