Connor Zilisch makes his ambitions clear on next Cup Series start - “I would learn a lot more on an oval”

Connor Zilisch, the driver of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s team, has made his plans clear for the 2025 season. He said he will focus on the Xfinity Series this year and try to evolve himself to win on Sundays week in and week out.

Connor Zilisch is making significant strides in NASCAR in the 2025 season. He is driving the #88 Chevrolet full-time for JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series. This marks his first full season in NASCAR’s national series and has already secured an Xfinity Series win at Circuit of The Americas in March. The Trackhouse Racing driver made his Cup Series debut at Circuit of The Americas on March 2, driving the #87 with Red Bull sponsorship, a return for the energy-drink brand in NASCAR.

Zilisch, the Dale Earnhardt Jr. NASCAR prodigy, spoke to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio where he discussed his upcoming season and said that his racing more in the Cup Series will not be on the cards:

"We haven't really talked about it at this point, you know, obviously it takes a lot of money and it's a fourth car, you know, that Trackhouse doesn't run very often so it's tough on the team and and you know they obviously have three cars that they want to go and show up to the track with and compete with every week and and put full focus towards those so, and I have an Xfinity schedule to run too. I've got a championship to race for here, so I don't want to get too ahead of myself...," Zilisch said during the interaction.

The young prodigy spoke about his learning from racing some of the best on the road course of Circuit of The Americas and discussed what else he has to learn including oval courses:

"...and honestly, you know, As much as I'd love to run another road course, You know, I don't feel like I have a ton to really learn on road courses, and you know, obviously racing on Sunday. I learned a lot against some of the best and racing against those guys, but I would learn a lot more on an oval, and I kind of gave myself my one shot to go out there and win. But you know from now on I want to learn more than I really want to focus on winning cup races I have a long time to get to that point and win races on Sunday," he added.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s JR Motorsports made its Cup Series debut at the Daytona 500 this year, driven by Justin Allgaier, and finished in ninth place, impressively. JRM has been a breeding ground for young talent for many years with its time in the feeder national series, Xfinity Series. Drivers like Chase Elliott, William Byron, and Tyler Reddick before becoming big-shots in NASCAR honed their craft with Junior’s team.

Connor Zilisch emphasizes eagerness to learn 'as much as possible' rather than competing for wins on Sunday

The JR Motorsports driver made it clear that he still has a lot to learn. He wants to learn how to get more competitive in the Cup Series while he competes for the Xfinity Series title. He said:

"I think learning is the most important thing for me right now. So if we were to talk about doing it again I'd probably want to shift away from, you know, trying to go to my forte and my bread and butter and more so go to something that I'll be able to go out and learn and race against those guys and ,you know, learn as much as possible because that's more important to me right now than you know competing for wins on Sunday. I'll be able to do that, you know further down the road when when I'm racing in the cup series," Zilisch told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Zilisch is an exciting talent and his views on his lack of experience showcase his understanding of the sport.

