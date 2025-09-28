Connor Zilisch makes feelings known on JRM being “not quite good enough” at Kansas after JGR rival’s victory

Connor Zilisch fell 2.787 seconds short of bagging his 10th win of the season at Kansas Speedway. Brandon Jones, wheelman of the No. 20 Toyota Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing and the only driver to have won a previous Xfinity race at the 1.5-mile, tri-oval intermediate speedway, emerged victorious.With that, Jones is now locked into the Round of 8. The driver is currently ranked fourth in the point standings, boasting a pair of wins, six top-fives, and 11 top-10s. His execution all day, right from winning the pole to grabbing the checkered flag, was nothing short of flawless.Even Connor Zilisch, who drives the No. 88 car full-time for JR Motorsports, lauded Jones for his performance. Notably, it was the latter’s third victory at Kansas and the seventh of his Xfinity career.“You always show up to the track wanting to win, and some weeks you just can't,” Connor Zilisch said. “Today was one of those. Brandon and the #20 team were on it today, and he's been really good here, so props to them, but I feel like we were really close to being a winning card, just not quite good enough.”That being said, it did mark Zilisch’s 16th straight top-five performance. He led a total of 42 laps, bringing his tally to 890 with an average finish of 8.111. In 27 starts this season, the Charlotte, North Carolina native has been able to pick up 17 top-fives and 19 top-10s.Kyle Busch’s former crew chief to join Connor Zilisch in 2026After two years of full-time competition with Kyle Busch and Richard Childress Racing at the Cup level, veteran crew chief Randall Burnett is all set to join Trackhouse Racing and call races for Connor Zilisch, 2026 onwards. Zilisch will make his move to the Cup Series under a full-time contract with the Chevy organization.“I think everybody needs a fresh start,” Burnett told NASCAR.com. “I got a really good opportunity with where I'm going. Obviously, Connor's a great young talent. I miss working with the younger guys. So, you know, just kind of all worked out.”Given that the Cup Series races are longer, their drivers extremely talented and cars driving differently than the Xfinity ones, Burnett thinks that joining Trackhouse is going to be kind of like a learning curve for Connor Zilisch.“I think he'll have a pretty steep learning curve when he gets over here, but I want to help guide him with that and try to coach him up. Obviously, the kid's got an immense amount of talent, there's no question about that,” he added.Next up for the 19-year-old is the Blue Cross NC 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s road course. Scheduled for Saturday, October 4, the 67-lap race will stream on CW (5 pm ET) with live radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.