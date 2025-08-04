Connor Zilisch reacts to his triple duty at ‘favorite track’ hour after NASCAR Truck team’s immediate driver release 

Connor Zilisch recently shared his thoughts about his upcoming triple-duty weekend at Watkins Glen International. The Xfinity regular will now also compete in the Trucks, along with his part-time Cup Series stint with Trackhouse Racing.The JR Motorsports star Zilisch will replace Kaden Honeycutt in the No. 45 Chevy Silverado for the Mission 176 at The Glen event on Friday, August 8. Honeycutt, who was the full-time Truck Series driver for Niece Motorsports, was released by the team effective immediately.Soon after the Truck team's announcement, Zilisch reposted the news and confirmed his plan to fill in for the race at his &quot;favorite track.&quot; In a post on X, the 19-year-old wrote:&quot;Excited to get back in a truck with @NieceMotorsport this weekend at my favorite track! Triple duty😵‍💫&quot;While Connor Zilisch will pilot the No. 45 truck for a one-off race, his main focus will be to secure a sixth win in the Xfinity Series with Dale Earnhardt Jr.-owned JRM.The Xfinity rookie has shown exceptional performance in the stock-car racing division. As the upcoming race weekend is scheduled on a road course, Zilisch, who has a storied background on the left and right turns, will be among the favorites to bag another win.It is worth mentioning that Connor Zilisch won his maiden Xfinity win at Watkins Glen on his debut race with the Chevy roster, JRM.&quot;It's going to take time&quot;: Connor Zilisch gets real about his future in the NASCAR Cup SeriesApart from his regular stint in the Xfinity Series, Connor Zilisch has made his mark in NASCAR's premier division. As the development driver for Trackhouse Racing, Zilisch has already made three starts and is set to pilot No. 87 Chevy, sponsored by Red Bull, at the Go Bowling at The Glen event on Sunday, August 10.This led to renowned journalist Kelly Crandall asking the NASCAR prodigy about his future as a full-timer in the Cup Series. Zilisch said:&quot;It's going to take time. The car is a lot different. It's very on edge. There's not a lot of room for error. I'm probably going to make mistakes and have moments, and there're going to be bad days. But as long as I continue to see myself grow, I'll be satisfied. So it's going to be a process no matter how you look at it.&quot;On the contrary, Connor Zilisch is under speculation of filling in Trackhouse Racing's third entry, replacing Daniel Suarez in the No. 99 Chevy. Moreover, Zilisch's statement during the Indianapolis weekend ignited NASCAR fans to talk about the young driver being in the Trackhouse lineup sooner rather than later.As of now, Connor Zilisch will aim to win the regular title with four races remaining before NASCAR ventures into the playoffs. He currently sits at the top of the leaderboard and is tied in points with his teammate Justin Allgaier.