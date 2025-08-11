Connor Zilisch responds to Trackhouse’s quip at his collarbone breaking victory lane fall

JR Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch recently replied to a tweet made by his team, Trackhouse Racing. The latter shared a tweet of Shane Van Gisbergen getting out of his car.On August 11, Trackhouse Racing Team shared a video of their driver Shane Van Gisbergen getting out of the car after winning at Watkins Glen in the NASCAR Cup Series. They captioned the tweet with:&quot;Carefully climbing out in the victory lane‼️&quot;Screenshot of Trackhouse Racing's tweet on XConnor Zilisch replied with the following GIF:The team quipped about the 19-year-old's fall in the victory lane on August 9 during his celebration after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen. Zilisch slipped on the roof and window net, which lay on the door frame, and he fell onto the victory lane. He was quickly attended by medics present at the infield-medical center but was later put on a stretcher and quickly rushed to the local hospital. The Charlotte native suffered a fractured collarbone.Zilisch is currently leading the championship with 832 points to his credit. With just 23 races into the season, he has claimed six wins, 12 top fives and 14 top tens.Connor Zilisch speaks about his Formula 1 future with super license and RedBull connectionsThe current Xfinity Series championship leader, Connor Zilisch, recently spoke about the possibility of switching from NASCAR to Formula One. He highlighted how his chances of getting into Formula One were not entirely 'zero'.The 19-year-old drives the #88 Chevrolet for Dale Earnhardt Jr's team, JR Motorsports. He has several ARCA wins to his name and with four Xfinity wins, the youngster is an up-and-coming talent in the paddock.The Charlotte native is also a Red Bull athlete. With the Cadillac Formula One team entering the sport the next season, Zilisch switching to Formula One is a possibility.“It's always in the back of my mind,” Connor Zilisch told LaJoie (44:05). “Growing up, that was my dream. I wanted to race F1. I went to Europe when I was a kid, racing go-karts, and it's what I wanted to do. It's just..when I was younger, I didn't really have the chance.”“And now, you know, with an American team getting brought to F1, having connections with Red Bull, being kind of tied in there, I'd say the chances aren't zero,” he added.The JR Motorsports driver further spoke about how if all that was to happen, he would have to commit at least a year or two to to even get enough super license points to qualify for the seat. In order to get points on his super license, Zilisch would have to make his way up Formula One's developmental series like F3.