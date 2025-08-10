Connor Zilisch reveals the extent of injury, thanks supporters after broken collarbone

Connor Zilisch has shared an update on his health after being released from the hospital where he was admitted following a scary victory lane accident. It all happened on Saturday, August 9, moments after the Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen concluded.

Zilisch won the race, marking his sixth victory of the 2025 season. To celebrate his win, the JR Motorsports driver attempted to climb onto the roof of his Chevrolet. However, his feet got stuck in the window net, causing him to lose his balance and fall hard onto the pavement.

Zilisch didn’t move immediately after the hit. Alarmed by the sudden turn of events, medical personnel loaded him into an ambulance and rushed him to a local hospital. Thankfully, Zilisch regained consciousness, and the doctors said that he was out of danger.

Zilisch himself took to X (formerly known as Twitter), and wrote,

“Thank you everybody for reaching out today. I’m out of the hospital and getting better already. Thankfully, CT scans for my head are clear, I just have a broken collarbone. Thankful for all the medics for quick attention and grateful it wasn’t any worse.”

Connor Zilisch currently sits at the top of the driver standings with 823 points to his name. 23 races into the season, the Charlotte native has amassed six wins, 12 top-fives, and 14 top-10s.

Next up for the driver is the Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway. However, it's not clear if Zilisch will be cleared to drive his No. 88 JR Motorsports car by then.

Trackhouse Racing makes an announcement following Connor Zilisch’s victory lane mishap

As per his original schedule, Connor Zilisch was supposed to take part in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Watkins Glen. But as things stand now, it doesn’t look like the 19-year-old speedster will compete in any series with a fractured collarbone.

Therefore, Trackhouse Racing has withdrawn its No. 87 Red Bull Chevy Camaro, which Zilisch would have driven at “The Glen” on Sunday. Relaying the news via X, the team said,

“Trackhouse Racing has elected to withdraw the No. 87 Red Bull Chevrolet from tomorrow's NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International. We wish Connor a speedy recovery.”

Scheduled for Sunday, August 10, the 90-lap race will be televised on USA (2 pm ET onwards) with live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. After this, only two events will remain until the playoffs kick off at Darlington on August 31.

