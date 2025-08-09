Connor Zilisch was rushed to the hospital after falling off his #88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet in victory lane at Watkins Glen International. The celebration was cut short as the 19-year-old received medical attention in the infield care center before being loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher.Zilisch was standing on his racecar to celebrate the win when his left foot slipped off the door. As he lost his balance, his foot was caught inside the car, causing him to fall awkwardly. He remained on the ground until medical personnel quickly arrived to assist him.NASCAR Insider Dustin Long posted a clip of the race winner being loaded into an ambulance at Watkins Glen on X. Long also added a caption that read:“Xfinity winner Connor Zilisch is loaded into an ambulance to go to the care center after falling in victory lane. He sat up in the ambulance,” Long wrote.Connor Zilisch started the race in pole position. He notably battled Shane van Gisbergen for the lead until they came together on lap 64 of 82. The 19-year-old returned to the track after running wide off turn six when he hit the right rear of the #9 JR Motorsports Chevy, causing SVG to spin into the wall and out of the race.Zilisch won after leading for 60 laps, marking his sixth victory of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Sam Mayer finished in second, followed by Sammy Smith, Austin Hill, Carson Kvapil, and Justin Allgaier, putting all full-time JR Motorsports drivers in the top 10.“Got some work to do tomorrow”: Connor Zilisch on Cup Series race at Watkins GlenBefore the incident in victory lane, Connor Zilisch reflected on his disappointing qualifying run for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen. He admitted struggling to put together a solid lap but remained optimistic about making up for it on Sunday.Zilisch, who qualified for 25th in the Go Bowling at The Glen, said (via X):“Struggled to get everything out of it today in qualifying in my (Red Bull) Chevy. Got some work to do tomorrow, but I know we're plenty fast in race trim! Xfinity race time from the pole!”However, Zilisch or his camp has yet to announce his status for tomorrow's race. The 90-lap road course race will kick off at 2:00 p.m. ET. Ryan Blaney will start in the pole position, ahead of Shane van Gisbergen and Chase Briscoe.