Connor Zilisch’s dad Jim posts adorable throwback picture from 2018 as he compares son’s racing progress

Jim Zilisch, the father of rising NASCAR talent Connor Zilisch, took to social media to share a heartwarming post comparing his son’s racing journey. The post on X included two photographs - one from 2018 showing Connor as a 12-year-old and another featuring his name on the #91 Trackhouse Racing Corvette Z06 GT3.R.

Jim has always been involved in his son's racing career and is often seen joining him at the tracks on the race weekends. He also actively posts about Connor's race results on social media to keep his followers informed.

With his son finally getting a full-time drive in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Jim shared Connor's progress over the years.

"Jan 2018 vs Jan 2025," he wrote.

Connor Zilisch, who turned 18 in 2024, is set to run a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule with Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s team, JR Motorsports in 2025. Additionally, he will take part in the Rolex 24 At Daytona, driving Trackhouse Racing’s #91 alongside teammates Ben Keating, Scott McLaughlin, and Shane van Gisbergen.

In December 2024, it was announced that Connor Zilisch would pilot the Z06 GT3.R in the GTD Pro class at the prestigious Daytona event. However, this will be his second entry in the Rolex 24, scheduled for January 25-26. His debut in 2023 was successful, as he and the Era Motorsport team took victory in the LMP2 class.

That result was just a glimpse of a spectacular year for the youngster. In 2024, he took five victories in the ARCA Series, made his NASCAR Trucks debut, and won in his first Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International. This year, he will compete in a GT car for the first time, adding a fresh challenge to his already impressive resume.

Connor Zilisch is seen as a future NASCAR star

Connor Zilisch made headlines in 2024 after a spectacular victory in his Xfinity Series debut at Watkins Glen International. The race saw the Charlotte-born driver managing a brilliant fuel strategy in a chaotic, crash-filled race to claim his maiden win.

"I’ve put everything into preparing for this moment. It feels amazing to finally achieve it," he told reporters after the race via ESPN.

Driving the #88 Chevrolet for JRM, Connor Zilisch led much of the race, keeping out of the incidents that were taking place at the back of the pack. However, this led him to use up more fuel than he would have liked in the early parts of the race. But the youngster's ability to conserve fuel in the final stint showcased his talent and helped cement his reputation as a young driver to watch out for.

Connor Zilisch followed his victory with another superb performance at Kansas Speedway where he crossed the chequered flag in P4, the same position he started the race.

NASCAR insiders, pundits, and current drivers have high hopes for the teenager, often mentioning him as one of the sport’s future stars. It will be interesting to see how he fares in his first full-time Xfinity Series season in 2025.

