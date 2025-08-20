Connor Zilisch’s dad is on a mission to support the foundation that once backed his son’s Truck Series efforts

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Connor Zilisch's father, Jim Zilisch, recently showcased his support for the non-profit organization The Austin Hatcher Foundation. He shared a post on X and asked the NASCAR fans to donate to the organization, and had a gift for the donors.Dr. James and Mrs. Amy Jo Osborn founded the organization months after their son, Austin Hatcher Osborn, lost his life to a rare and aggressive form of brain and spinal tumors. The couple turned their loss into purpose and aimed to support the diagnosed children. The foundation not only treats the child but also provides full support to the diagnosed family. Reflecting on the efforts of the Austin Hatcher Foundation, Connor Zilisch's father wrote a heartfelt note (via X):&quot;The Austin Hatcher Foundation sponsored Connor last yr. in 3 truck races. &quot;Hatch&quot; would have turned 19 this year just like Connor had he not been stricken with a rare form of pediatric cancer. To raise some $ for AHF, I've got 5 autographed Xfinity win hats from WGI... (1/2)&quot;Jim Zilisch added:&quot;(2/2)... to get one, simply be one of the first 5 to donate $100 or more to AHF on their website (https://hatcherfoundation.org) and I'll ship when confirmed with AHF. Post here if you donate so we can track how many are taken. Donations are tax deductible. Thanks for supporting!&quot;Within a few hours of posting, Connor Zilisch's father showcased his gratitude to his fans for donating to the noble cause. Also, he encouraged his followers to donate more, even if the caps were claimed by the first five donors.&quot;Sometimes, it’s good to get a few weeks off and reset&quot;: Connor Zilisch opened up about his injury at Talladega SuperspeedwayJR Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch got injured while celebrating his sixth win of the season at Watkins Glen International. He damaged his collarbone after awkwardly falling from the roof of his #88 Chevy. However, this was not the first time the Xfinity Series driver injured himself and took some time off.During the closing laps of the Talladega race, Zilisch and his friend Jesse Love made contact, and the 19-year-old got involved in a wreck. He was sent into the outside walls, resulting in a back injury. Following the same, the development driver for Trackhouse Racing went on a two-week break from racing and returned during the BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24, 2025. While Connor Zilisch was away, the Cup Series driver for Hendrick Motorsports took command of the #88 Chevy and claimed a win at the Texas Motor Speedway race. Reflecting on his break, the JRM driver stated:“I felt really good. Sometimes, it’s good to get a few weeks off and reset. Really proud of this group. We had a really good car today. Just came up a little bit short, but we’ll go get them next week at Nashville and see what we can do there.”Connor Zilisch leads the Xfinity Series points table with 823 points to his credit. Additionally, he has secured six wins, 14 top-ten finishes, 12 top-five finishes, and five pole positions in 22 starts this season.