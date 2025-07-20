  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Xfinity Series
  • Connor Zilisch’s father shares his honest reaction after his son ousts greats like Kyle Busch, Joey Logano to achieve major Xfinity record

Connor Zilisch’s father shares his honest reaction after his son ousts greats like Kyle Busch, Joey Logano to achieve major Xfinity record

By Mayank Shukla
Published Jul 20, 2025 19:40 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Dover - Source: Imagn
Connor Zilisch at NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Dover - Source: Imagn

Connor Zilisch’s father reacted to the record-breaking win registered by his son in the race at Dover Motor Speedway in the Xfinity Series. The 18-year-old became the youngest driver to get to five wins in the series, beating the likes of Joey Logano and Kyle Busch to the feat.

Ad

Zilisch's journey in stock cars has been quite impressive. He got national spotlight through ARCA Menards Series, debuting in 2023, then won multiple races in the ARCA East Series in 2024. In 2024, he shocked the NASCAR world when he won his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International just after turning 18.

Zilisch signed a multi-year deal with Trackhouse Racing that has given him fantastic opportunities in both Xfinity and Truck Series, where he has shown front-running speed and race craft, along with resiliency in the face of adversity.

Ad
Trending

NASCAR insider Joseph Srigley shared a post on X with the list of youngest drivers to win five Xfinity Series races.

"YOUNGEST 5-TIME XFINITY WINNERS: Connor Zilisch -- 18Y, 11M, 27D Kyle Busch -- 19Y, 3M, 19D Joey Logano -- 19Y, 4M, 9D Ty Gibbs -- 19Y, 5M, 1D Erik Jones -- 20Y, 2M, 0D Chase Elliott -- 20Y, 2M, 23D Rob Moroso -- 20Y, 9M, 5D"
Ad
Ad

Jim Zilisch reacted to the post with the following statement:

"Record may not stand for long given some of the other young drivers coming up behind Connor but pretty cool one to log in the book."
Ad

As mid-2025 approaches, Connor Zilisch is officially one of the breakout rookies in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with JR Motorsports, earning four wins in the season, including a remarkable victory at Sonoma. He won at Dover after leading 77 laps before rain ended the race, solidifying his trending competitiveness and opportunism.

Zilisch’s rise in American motorsports has been rapid and highly decorated, with many backing him to make the ascension to a full-time role in the Cup Series as early as next season.

Ad

Connor Zilisch makes feelings clear after dominating Dover race

Connor Zilisch dominated the Xfinity Series race at Dover Motor Speedway, leading 77 of 134 laps before persistent rain forced the event to end early. While Zilisch secured his series-leading fourth win of the season, he expressed mixed feelings in his post-race interview with broadcaster CW, stating that he hated that the race couldn’t finish the “right way”.

Ad
“Yeah we’ve been showing it lately. First of all I hate that we couldn’t finish the race, the right way. You know Aric was really fast and was going to give me a run for my money. Props to him for being there and making me work for it.”

Despite the abrupt ending, Zilisch remained proud of his JR Motorsports team and their recent achievements

About the author
Mayank Shukla

Mayank Shukla

Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.

The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.

My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.

I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications