Connor Zilisch’s father shares his honest reaction after his son ousts greats like Kyle Busch, Joey Logano to achieve major Xfinity record

Connor Zilisch’s father reacted to the record-breaking win registered by his son in the race at Dover Motor Speedway in the Xfinity Series. The 18-year-old became the youngest driver to get to five wins in the series, beating the likes of Joey Logano and Kyle Busch to the feat.Zilisch's journey in stock cars has been quite impressive. He got national spotlight through ARCA Menards Series, debuting in 2023, then won multiple races in the ARCA East Series in 2024. In 2024, he shocked the NASCAR world when he won his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International just after turning 18.Zilisch signed a multi-year deal with Trackhouse Racing that has given him fantastic opportunities in both Xfinity and Truck Series, where he has shown front-running speed and race craft, along with resiliency in the face of adversity.NASCAR insider Joseph Srigley shared a post on X with the list of youngest drivers to win five Xfinity Series races.&quot;YOUNGEST 5-TIME XFINITY WINNERS: Connor Zilisch -- 18Y, 11M, 27D Kyle Busch -- 19Y, 3M, 19D Joey Logano -- 19Y, 4M, 9D Ty Gibbs -- 19Y, 5M, 1D Erik Jones -- 20Y, 2M, 0D Chase Elliott -- 20Y, 2M, 23D Rob Moroso -- 20Y, 9M, 5D&quot;Jim Zilisch reacted to the post with the following statement:&quot;Record may not stand for long given some of the other young drivers coming up behind Connor but pretty cool one to log in the book.&quot;As mid-2025 approaches, Connor Zilisch is officially one of the breakout rookies in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with JR Motorsports, earning four wins in the season, including a remarkable victory at Sonoma. He won at Dover after leading 77 laps before rain ended the race, solidifying his trending competitiveness and opportunism.Zilisch’s rise in American motorsports has been rapid and highly decorated, with many backing him to make the ascension to a full-time role in the Cup Series as early as next season.Connor Zilisch makes feelings clear after dominating Dover raceConnor Zilisch dominated the Xfinity Series race at Dover Motor Speedway, leading 77 of 134 laps before persistent rain forced the event to end early. While Zilisch secured his series-leading fourth win of the season, he expressed mixed feelings in his post-race interview with broadcaster CW, stating that he hated that the race couldn’t finish the “right way”.“Yeah we’ve been showing it lately. First of all I hate that we couldn’t finish the race, the right way. You know Aric was really fast and was going to give me a run for my money. Props to him for being there and making me work for it.”Despite the abrupt ending, Zilisch remained proud of his JR Motorsports team and their recent achievements