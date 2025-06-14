Connor Zilisch sends a four-word response to Bubba Wallace's prodigy’s message on his new role in Mexico

Connor Zilisch decided to drop a four-word response to Rajah Caruth, the prodigy of Bubba Wallace. Zilisch, from his official social media account, shared the reply to Caruth's question ahead of the NASCAR Mexico race weekend.
Zilisch took up the role of Ross Chastain's spotter during the Practice on Friday, as the Trackhouse Racing driver's usual spotter, Brandon McReynolds, could not make it on time due to the team's travel issues.
As a result, Zilisch, who is not new to spotting after doing it in Chicago last year, filled in as his Trackhouse Racing senior, Chastain's spotter. Sharing an image of Zilisch, renowned NASCAR journalist, Steven Taranto shared a post on X, in which he wrote:
"Connor Zilisch is filling in as Ross Chastain's spotter during this practice session. Chastain's usual spotter Brandon McReynolds was among the Trackhouse Racing employees affected by the team's travel issues. Broadcast said it was the Zilisch has ever spotted, but he did do some spotting in Chicago a year ago."
It was something that Caruth found of great interest. Quote-tweeting the post, the NASCAR Truck Series driver asked Zilisch if the latter was interested in the "spotter pack" on iRacing. Responding to it, the NASCAR Xfinity Series driver wrote:
"You wouldn't want that."
Here's the reply of Connor Zilisch to Rajah Caruth on X:
Connor Zilisch is in Mexico not just to spot for Ross Chastain, but also to participate in the Xfinity Series race, The Chilango, on Saturday. He is in fifth place in the Xfinity Series Drivers' championship with 395 points after 13 races.
Zilisch won a race at the Circuit of The Americas, Texas, and registered three Top 5s, five Top 10s, along with three poles. He has an average start position of 6.538 and an average finish position of 14.538.
On the other hand, Rajah Caruth, a driver and Bubba Wallace's mentor, is in 13th place in the NASCAR Truck Series with 336 points after 13 races. He also claimed a victory, most recently in Nashville, and has three Top 5s and seven Top 10s.
Trackhouse Racing announced two more Cup Series entries for Connor Zilisch
Justin Marks' co-owned team, Trackhouse Racing, announced Connor Zilisch for the two upcoming Cup Series races at Watkins Glen and Atlanta. Zilisch already raced in the Cup Series twice this year at the Echopark Automotive Grand Prix in Austin and the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte.
Sharing the announcement, Trackhouse Racing wrote on social media:
"NEWS: We're adding Atlanta and Watkins Glen to @ConnorZilisch's Cup Series schedule. He'll drive the No. 87 @redbull Chevy again at both races this summer."
Here's the post by Trackhouse Racing on X:
Zilisch will taste another Cup Series entry at the Quaker State 400 at the Echopark Speedway, Georgia, on June 28, and Go Bowling at The Glen at the Watkins Glen International on August 10.
