Connor Zilisch sends a message after delivering Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s JRM its first-ever Portland victory

Connor Zilisch took to X to celebrate JR Motorsports' first-ever win at Portland International Speedway. The young driver thanked JRM fans for their support and vowed to deliver Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s team their 16th win of the season at St. Louis next weekend.Zilisch was the most dominant driver of the day at Portland. Starting on pole, the No. 88 driver swept both stages, led 70 of 78 laps, and logged the fastest time to secure his eighth win of the season.Austin Hill briefly stole the lead, but a caution and an overtime restart opened the door for Zilisch's comeback. In a four-wide scramble into Turn 1, the JRM driver couldn't make the corner and had to take the runoff area before getting back in front.The victory marked JRM's 15th triumph of the season, and Zilisch took to X to celebrate the milestone.&quot;Hey Junior Nation. Conor Zilich here we just won at Portland Junior Motorsports first win here. Pretty awesome to get that. There's not a lot of tracks they haven't won at, so Im glad to get this one for them and excited to go to St. Louis next week and try to get the team our 16th win of the year. &quot;I think that would be a record and hopefully I can be the one to do it and get four in a row. But thank you guys for supporting us and cheering us on every week. We sure do appreciate it,&quot; he said via X/JR Motorsports.Portland marked Zilisch's full-time return to racing after his recent collarbone surgery. His seventh win of the season came at the hands of Parker Kligerman, who subbed in for him at Daytona and secured a thrilling final lap victory.Next up, Connor Zilisch heads to World Wide Technology Raceway for the second round of the playoffs. The 160-lap event is scheduled for Saturday, September 6, at 7:30 PM ET.&quot;It hurt so good&quot;: Connor Zilisch reflects on comeback after injuryConnor Zilisch admitted that he's still hurting from the collarbone injury he endured two weeks back at Watkins Glen International. However, the taste of winning has seemingly masked his pain, as he quoted a line reminiscent of the late Dale Earnhardt.&quot;Coming back two weeks after collarbone surgery. It hurt, but it hurt so good. So, yeah,it's awesome,&quot; Connor Zilisch said in a post-race interview, via NASCAR.Back in 1996, Dale Earnhardt was similarly nursing a broken collarbone when he competed at Watkins Glen. He completed the race despite pain and came in at sixth, while Jeff Green was in standby as a relief driver.During the post-race interview, Earnhardt famously noted that he was indeed hurting, but that it was a 'good hurt'.