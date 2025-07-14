Connor Zilisch sends a message to Shane van Gisbergen after consecutive NASCAR victories in rookie season

Connor Zilisch had a message for Shane van Gisbergen after the Trackhouse Racing driver claimed back-to-back victories by winning the Challenge Round 3 - Toyota / Save Mart 350 at the Sonoma Raceway. Taking to his official social media account, Zilisch shared his confidence in SVG as the #88 driver was about to race in a non-oval track once again.

Van Gisbergen is one of the most successful and talented non-oval track drivers in NASCAR. With his recent victory in Sonoma, he claimed three back-to-back wins at non-oval tracks and back-to-back wins in Chicago and Sonoma. Prior to these, he won in Mexico City.

SVG started his race from the pole, finishing stage 2 in second place behind Ross Chastain. He took the lead in Stage 2 again and went on to finish on top in the final stage.

As the race concluded, Zilisch, who is a development and part-time Cup Series driver for Trackhouse Racing, took to his X account to share his message. He wrote on the micro-blogging site:

"I knew you’d get one of them this weekend @shanevg97😀nice job mate!"

Here's the post by Connor Zilisch on Shane van Gisbergen:

SVG denied Joe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe and Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott the victory, as the two drivers finished second and third. Michael McDowell and Christopher Bell wrapped up the Top 5.

Shane van Gisbergen let his feelings be known after Sonoma victory

Following the conclusion of the Sonoma Raceway Cup Series race, Shane van Gisbergen shared his thoughts. Speaking about the race, here's what he said in the post-race interview:

NASCAR Cup Series driver Shane van Gisbergen (88) celebrates with his team after winning the NASCAR Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway - Source: Imagn

“We had an amazing car. Chase Briscoe, what a great racer and gave me respect. Jumped the last (restart) a little bit, and it was pretty tense, but amazing. So stoked for Red Bull, Trackhouse, Chevy. I believe we had a really fun weekend here, some great races, and I hope everyone enjoyed that.”

“I had an amazing time in Australia, and then to come here and the last couple weeks or years actually has been a dream come true,” said the driver of the No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet. “I’ve really enjoyed my time in NASCAR. Thanks, everyone, for making me feel so welcome. I hope I’m here for a long time to come," the Rookie driver further added.

Thanks to his victory, Shane van Gisbergen is the winningest foreign-born driver in the most prominent form of stock car racing. Currently, he is in 26th place in the Regular Season Championship with 367 points after 20 races, and has already qualified for the playoffs.

