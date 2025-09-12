Connor Zilisch spills the beans on his mentality heading into first career playoffs in the Xfinity Series

Connor Zilisch has had a spectacular ride to the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 playoffs, which was marked by his dominance through the regular season. He has now commented on his positive mindset before taking the grid for the playoffs.In his second year with JR Motorsports, Zilisch became the regular-season champion by winning his ninth race of the year, one that he earned at Gateway, which also earned him a place at the head of the playoff grid. Astoundingly, he has won seven of eight races in the build-up to the playoffs and matched the record of four straight Xfinity race wins, making him the rookie with most wins in series history.Connor Zilisch is confident that he is set to at least make it to the Round of 8 in the playoffs. The addition of the Roval race, a road course, is an exciting one, and Zilisch considers it a better event in his favor and the pace his cars have recently demonstrated.The talented driver remains hopeful of picking up more playoff points to be able to sail further into the postseason. His aim has been the same: to appear every week with the aim of winning the race and leading the laps. While speaking to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Zilisch said:&quot;I feel like I would have to have three really bad days to, to not make it to at least the round of eight. And especially with the roval in there, I feel like that's going to be a really good race for us, another road course for me, just with how fast our cars have been lately, I feel like as long as we do our job and execute, we have the chance to go get more playoff points for the next round.&quot;He further added:&quot;So our goal remains the same. We're going to show up every week and try and win the race and do our best to lead laps and run up front. I feel like that's worked for us the last three or four months, so I don't see why we'd change it.&quot;Connor Zilisch was leading the regular season by a comfortable margin before the playoffs, when he had a 59-point lead over the elimination cutoff, which placed him in a good position at the start of the postseason. The success of his rookie season has not just been quantified in the number of wins but also in positive front-running finishes that make him the favorite to the Round of 12.Connor Zilisch on keeping ties with JR Motorsports despite being a Trackhouse driverConnor Zilisch closed the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season on a high note, securing his ninth win of the year at World Wide Technology Raceway and clinching the Regular Season Championship.Despite being signed by Trackhouse Racing for the Cup Series, Zilisch has maintained a strong and heartfelt connection with JR Motorsports, where he competes full-time in Xfinity. He said via Cup Scene:&quot;Being a Trackhouse-signed driver, but racing for JRM. Every time I walk in the JRM building, I’m not a Trackhouse driver. I’m a JRM driver. And they’ve made me feel at home and given me a place to grow and succeed in this series. I’ll be forever grateful for that.&quot;Connor Zilisch expressed deep gratitude for the team, describing JR Motorsports as a home where he has felt valued and supported, crediting the people there, including Dale and Kelley Earnhardt and LW Miller, for providing him the environment to grow and succeed.