Connor Zilisch upsets RCR’s Austin Hill to claim his third consecutive NASCAR victory

Connor Zilisch ended up on top yet again at the Pacific Office Automation 147 race as the JR Motorsports driver claimed his third consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series victory. Zilisch, who led all the stages in the race, denied Austin Hill, who turned out to be a strong contender for the race win.

Ad

Zilisch kept his nerves and maintained his lead as he held off William Sawalich and Nick Sanchez to claim his eighth win of the season. Restarting his race in overtime, the #88 driver kept his line, cut the chicane, and returned to the lead at the Portland International Raceway.

Prior to the final overtime restart, Zilisch was trailing Hill as the Richard Childress Racing driver was looking at his fourth win. However, Zilisch in the white #88 Chevrolet ended up on top yet again and took the lead in the regular season championship over his JR Motorsports teammate, Justin Allgaier.

Ad

Trending

Zilisch's win at Portland comes after his back-to-back wins at Watkins Glen on August 9 and Daytona on August 22. Even though Parker Kligerman won the race for him at Daytona last weekend, Zilisch claimed it as he started the race before retiring because of injury.

Connor Zilisch shared his thoughts after Portland victory

Connor Zilisch let his feelings known after he claimed the Portland Xfinity Series race win. Speaking CW Sports after the race, here's what the JR Motorsports driver said:

Ad

Connor Zilisch, driver of the #88 WeatherTech Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway - Source: Getty

"I guess, [I] cut the track. I don't know... So proud of this WeatherTech Chevrolet team... to come back two weeks after collarbone surgery, it hurt, but it hurt so good... So yeah, it's awesome, man. I'm so proud of this 88 team. It's been such a fun year and, yeah, let's go get ourselves a championship."

Ad

"It's kind of funny, I ran it in practice and I was like, man, it's not really that slow... I kind of just committed to it as soon as I knew I wasn't going to make the corner and yeah, it worked out... Last resort, you gotta do what you gotta do," Zilisch further added.

Christian Eckes came home in fourth place, ahead of Austin Hill at Portland. Carson Kvapil, Jeb Burton, Austin Green, Blaine Perkins and Jesse Love wrapped up the Top 10. The NASCAR Xfinity Series moves to World Wide Technology Raceway next for the final regular season race of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over nine years of experience in the field and over 11000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and are supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and has a dream of attending the Indian GP if it ever returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and is now enjoying Verstappen's journey.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (soccer, he means) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and the Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys geopolitics, astronomy, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.