Connor Zilisch upsets RCR’s Austin Hill to claim his third consecutive NASCAR victory

Connor Zilisch ended up on top yet again at the Pacific Office Automation 147 race as the JR Motorsports driver claimed his third consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series victory. Zilisch, who led all the stages in the race, denied Austin Hill, who turned out to be a strong contender for the race win.
Zilisch kept his nerves and maintained his lead as he held off William Sawalich and Nick Sanchez to claim his eighth win of the season. Restarting his race in overtime, the #88 driver kept his line, cut the chicane, and returned to the lead at the Portland International Raceway.
Prior to the final overtime restart, Zilisch was trailing Hill as the Richard Childress Racing driver was looking at his fourth win. However, Zilisch in the white #88 Chevrolet ended up on top yet again and took the lead in the regular season championship over his JR Motorsports teammate, Justin Allgaier.
Zilisch's win at Portland comes after his back-to-back wins at Watkins Glen on August 9 and Daytona on August 22. Even though Parker Kligerman won the race for him at Daytona last weekend, Zilisch claimed it as he started the race before retiring because of injury.
Connor Zilisch shared his thoughts after Portland victory
Connor Zilisch let his feelings known after he claimed the Portland Xfinity Series race win. Speaking CW Sports after the race, here's what the JR Motorsports driver said:
"I guess, [I] cut the track. I don't know... So proud of this WeatherTech Chevrolet team... to come back two weeks after collarbone surgery, it hurt, but it hurt so good... So yeah, it's awesome, man. I'm so proud of this 88 team. It's been such a fun year and, yeah, let's go get ourselves a championship."
"It's kind of funny, I ran it in practice and I was like, man, it's not really that slow... I kind of just committed to it as soon as I knew I wasn't going to make the corner and yeah, it worked out... Last resort, you gotta do what you gotta do," Zilisch further added.
Christian Eckes came home in fourth place, ahead of Austin Hill at Portland. Carson Kvapil, Jeb Burton, Austin Green, Blaine Perkins and Jesse Love wrapped up the Top 10. The NASCAR Xfinity Series moves to World Wide Technology Raceway next for the final regular season race of the season.
