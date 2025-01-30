Conor Daly makes his feelings clear about joining Denny Hamlin and Co.’s podcast

Conor Daly, the IndyCar star recently took to X to express his pride in joining Denny Hamlin on his podcast. The podcast will be part of Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Dirty Mo Media.

Denny Hamlin hosts the podcast "Actions Detrimental" where he provides listeners with an unfiltered and candid perspective on NASCAR. The show is co-hosted by Jared Allen. The podcast dives deep into race analyses, upcoming events, and various controversies within the sport. Each episode features Hamlin's insights as a seasoned driver, discussing everything from race strategies to personal experiences on and off the track. The show has garnered positive feedback for its raw honesty and engaging content, making it a favorite among NASCAR fans. The podcast is updated weekly, with episodes typically released every Monday during the NASCAR Cup season.

Conor Daly is the newest member of the podcast, and he showcased his enthusiasm and pride in joining Hamlin in a tweet on X. He wrote:

"Extremely proud to be included in this group! Thank you @DirtyMoMedia for believing in us @SpeedStreetPod and @IndyCar! @GarageGuyChase"

Conor Daly has made significant strides in both the IndyCar Series and NASCAR. Born on December 15, 1991, in Noblesville, Indiana, Daly began his racing career in go-karts at 10 and quickly progressed through various racing series. He is currently a full-time driver for Juncos Hollinger Racing in IndyCar, piloting the No. 78 Chevrolet. The 30-year-old's IndyCar career includes notable achievements such as a second-place finish at the Detroit Grand Prix in 2016 (Belle Isle Park) and a sixth-place finish at the Indianapolis 500 in 2022.

In addition to his success in IndyCar, Daly ventured into NASCAR, making his debut in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2022. He drove the No. 50 Chevrolet for Floyd Mayweather's The Money Team and made headlines by qualifying for the prestigious Daytona 500, showcasing his versatility as a driver.

Denny Hamlin made feelings known about Chris Gayle's integration into 11 team's system

Denny Hamlin, the key driver for Joe Gibbs Racing, has expressed his thoughts on the integration of Chris Gayle into the No. 11 team's system. Following the departure of the previous crew chief, Hamlin emphasized the importance of having a strong leadership presence as they transition into the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. He believes that Gayle's experience and familiarity with the team will be vital for maintaining competitive performance, especially as they aim to build on past successes. He talked to Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports and revealed how Chris Gabehart helped Gayle transition to JGR.

He said:

“You know, going through that process, it appears to me that Chris Gayle has more adopted the #11 way of doing things. He has his own ways of doing things for sure, but, he came into our system versus us changing to a new system. Obviously when he came in, it’s the entire #11 team besides the crew chief that changed. I think Chris Gabehart kind of educated him on what our system was, what we look for, and he’s going from there.”

As the 2025 season approaches, Hamlin's endorsement of Gayle signifies a strategic move for JGR as they seek to improve their performance on the track. The integration of Gayle is seen as a crucial step in solidifying the team's foundation and fostering an environment conducive to success.

