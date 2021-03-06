IndyCar driver Conor Daly in fiery crash in NASCAR race at Las Vegas 

Conor Daly likes to say he makes his living in the NTT IndyCar Series, but Friday night, he was in a NASCAR truck for just the second time and it didn’t go well for the Noblesville, Ind. native.

On lap 68 of the Camping World Trucks Series Bucked Up 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Daly took a sharp right turn into the outside wall and bounced down in front of the field with flames shooting out from under his No. 44 Niece Motorsports Silverado.

Conor Daly wouldn't make it to the finish line

Starting P36, Daly was running P28 in a pack of trucks when he appeared to lose control. Other drivers did their best to avoid serious trouble, but when Daly’s truck finally came to a rest along the inside wall, the safety crews were there very quickly.

Conor Daly has had just one other NASCAR Truck Series start, a P18 at this same track a year ago, also for Niece Motorsports. In 2018, he had an Xfinity Series race for Roush-Fenway Racing and finished P31 at Road America.

A veteran of 64 IndyCar races, Conor Daly split time driving for Ed Carpenter Racing and Trevor Carlin with one pole. He did not register a podium.

36th to 16th and then... ouch. I guess that’s what it feels like when all the air leaves the right rear. Never felt anything like that before. Truck was super fast. Was having a lot of fun out there thanks @Fatheadz @ElliottsTrailer @NieceMotorsport for making this happen. 🇺🇸 — Conor Daly (@ConorDaly22) March 6, 2021

Daly's crash was not the only one in the NASCAR Truck race. Another big one erupted shortly ater Conor Daly hit the wall.

Not clear ... big trouble ... 👀 pic.twitter.com/dQdeuMmovF — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 6, 2021