Consecutive NASCAR Cup race winner Shane van Gisbergen suffers early trouble at Dover

By Zarec Sanchez
Published Jul 20, 2025 19:37 GMT
Published Jul 20, 2025 19:37 GMT
Shane van Gisbergen during the 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350 - Source: Getty

Coming off a back-to-back win, Shane van Gisbergen reported a tire issue early in the race at Dover Motor Speedway. The mechanical problem forced him to give up his track position, from which the Kiwi driver started in the top 10.

Driving the #88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet, SVG entered the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover following two consecutive wins at Sonoma and Chicago. With a victory in Mexico City last month, he is a three-time race winner this year, tying frontrunners Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Christopher Bell.

Unfortunately, he dropped from his starting position in sixth to 20th on lap 8 at the Monster Mile. He eventually came to the pit three laps later, which put him several laps down in 37th behind backmarkers Cody Ware, Todd Gilliland, and open car entrant JJ Yeley.

NASCAR shared on X the moment Shane van Gisbergen entered his pit box to fix a tire issue.

“Issues early on for @shanevg97 (Shane van Gisbergen),” NASCAR wrote.
With three wins under his belt, Shane van Gisbergen is bound for the playoffs as a rookie driver. The 2025 NASCAR regular season has five races remaining, including a road course race at Watkins Glen International, where he finished second to Chris Buescher in a thrilling last-lap showdown last year.

“Feel like I'm at home here”: Shane van Gisbergen opens up about racing in NASCAR as an 'outsider'

Shane van Gisbergen admitted enjoying his time as a first-year full-time driver in NASCAR as an Australian driver, saying everyone is so friendly towards him. As such, the 36-year-old hopes to be part of the American stock car racing series for the years to come.

In an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on X, the three-time Supercars champion said:

“It's a very American sport, which is awesome, but to be welcomed by everyone and brought into the series and feel like I'm a part of it now. That's one of the coolest things to be an outsider but feel like, everyone's so friendly towards me and being able to really feel like I'm at home here.”
“That's probably been the most important one to me. I've really enjoyed my time here and tried to embrace the series here, and I feel like I love the sport, and I hope I'm part of it for a long time to come,” he added.

SVG debuted in NASCAR in the inaugural Chicago street race in 2023, which he won. He ran a full-time schedule in the Xfinity Series with Kaulig Racing in 2024 before signing with Trackhouse Racing this year.

