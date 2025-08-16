Corey Heim capitalizes on teammate turmoil between Ty Majeski and Matt Crafton to seal season’s seventh NASCAR win

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Corey Heim recently competed in the eero 250 race held at Richmond Raceway on Friday, August 15, 2025, and took home his seventh win of the season. During the final stage of the 250-lap race, Heim got a chance to secure his 18th career win after Matt Crafton made contact with his teammate, Ty Majeski.Heim and Majeski claimed the front row of the 250-lap race, with the #11 Toyota driver securing the pole position and the #98 Ford driver in second place. Later, while wrapping up stage one, Majeski took the win while Heim was third.The Ford driver maintained his lead in stage two, and the Tricon Garage driver was in third place. However, things changed during stage three of the 250-lap race.With 51 laps to go in the race, there was oil on the track, and Matt Crafton slipped off the bottom and made contact with Majeski's left rear, spinning him out on the track while he led the pack. This incident gave the lead to Sammy Smith, and with 21 laps to go, Corey Heim dove deep on the outside into turn one and battled with Smith for the lead. A lap later, the Toyota driver took command of the race.Later, with 12 laps to go, Majeski nearly got Heim, but the 23-year-old maintained his spot with a second lead over the #98 Ford. Ultimately, Heim secured his seventh win of the season at Richmond Raceway.The Georgia-born driver led 75 laps and crossed the finish line 0.923 seconds ahead of Majeski. Meanwhile, Matt Crafton wrapped up the 250-lap race in P25, earning 12 points.“I’m very happy with my opportunities”: Corey Heim opened up about waiting for a Cup Series seatEarlier, in June 2025, Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim was featured in an interview and shared his thoughts on landing a Cup Series seat after making strides in the Truck Series. He became the youngest driver in the series to achieve the threshold of 15 career wins.Reflecting on the same, the #11 Toyota driver stated:“I definitely feel like I’m ready to make Cup starts – I don’t know if I’m ready to be a full-time Cup driver, that is what I’m learning as I go. I certainly feel like I am, but it is going out and proving that.” (quoted by Sports Illustrated)“I’m really happy with the opportunities that Toyota and 23XI have given me the past couple of years. I’m very happy with my 11 crew on the Truck side, and the 67 guys on the Cup side. I think I have a lot of things going for me in the right direction, and I’m very happy with my opportunities,” he added.Corey Heim leads the Truck Series points table with 792 points to his credit. He has secured seven wins, 14 top-ten finishes, and 12 top-five finishes with four pole positions in 18 starts this season. Additionally, he has led 1052 laps with an average start of 4.882.