Corey Heim comes clean about celebration plan after unexpected Daytona Truck win over Parker Kligerman

Corey Heim touched upon his celebration plan after inheriting the 2025 Daytona Truck Series win after NASCAR disqualified Parker Kligerman. The governing body on Friday, disqualified Kligerman and stripped his Daytona Truck Series win after his Henderson Motorsports truck failed the post-race inspection.

On Friday's Fresh From Florida 250 Truck Series race, Henderson Motorsports' Kligerman came out on top to win the inaugural race at the Daytona International Speedway. However, his truck failed the height checks and was deemed too low in the rear. As a result, NASCAR denied him the win and dropped him at the back of the pack — in 36th place.

This brought Corey Heim, who finished the race in second place, into first. As the Tricon Garage driver received an unexpected accolade, he opened how he got to know about his victory and his celebration plan after the Truck Series race. Here's what he said in the post-race interview with Bob Pockrass,

"Yeah, it's my first time having this kind of scenario happen either way. So certainly glad to be on the right side of it sucks for parking those guys, they seem like they're obviously put themselves in position at the right time to win the race, but obviously there's another level to it after the race," Corey Heim told Pockrass.

"So yeah, just grateful to be in the spot to, I guess, take advantage of that. And huge props to everyone at Chuck and garage, Toyota and safe flight first went under the Toyota Gazi racing ban, which is cool. So move on to Atlanta. Try to get another," he added. (0:01-0:32)

Following this, Pockrass asked him about his celebration plan, to which Heim said,

"Yeah, we won, right? Would you celebrate?" (1:06)

Kligerman's loss at the Charlotte Roval is still on his mind as the 34-year-old lost the 2024 race despite winning it at first. Racing at Roval, Kligerman crossed the checkered flag until NASCAR pulled back the race with caution.

When the footage was replayed, Kligerman was inches away from the finish line, when the caution was called in. As a result, he lost the victory to the restart. When the race restarted, AJ Allmendinger claimed the victory.

Parker Kligerman let his feelings known after Daytona loss to Corey Heim

Following his Fresh From Florida 250 Truck Series loss to Corey Heim at Daytona International Speedway, Parker Kligerman shared his thoughts on social media. Taking to his official X account, the HMS driver stated not to comment anything on the unfortunate ordeal.

"Biggest win of my life. Thank you all for the wonderful messages. Over 700 texts. I will not be commenting any further until we are able to present what I believe is a very, very valid case. Until then, I’m fully focused on my job with @TheCW_Sports and @NASCAR_Xfinity because the drivers and teams deserve the full focus on the massive stage ahead of them," Parker wrote in his X post.

As per reports, Henderson Motorsports decided to appeal against the verdict. It will be interesting to see the course of action NASCAR takes on the race once this weekend's Daytona 500 concludes on Sunday.

