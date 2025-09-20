Corey Heim comes on the verge of NASCAR history amid dominant season

Corey Heim is on the verge of making NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series history as he is just a win away from setting the record for the most wins by a driver in a single season. Heim’s consistent excellence throughout the season goes beyond winning races; he has been a constant front-runner and has dominated qualifying.

His recent win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway enabled Corey Heim to claim the ninth triumph of the season, matching the all-time single-season wins record in the Truck Series that Greg Biffle has held since 1999. His 2025 showing has been brilliant, as he has not placed below third since June 20 and has secured five out of the past seven races, which has made him the unquestionable championship contender.

"Corey Heim wins his NINTH race of the season, tying the all-time NASCAR Truck Series single-season record (Greg Biffle, 1999). Heim has not finished worse than third since June 20 and has won five of the last seven races. Chandler Smith, Jake Garcia eliminated from playoffs," Jeff Gluck reported on X.

Corey Heim has had a dominant Craftsman Truck Series campaign in 2025 and has become a clear favorite for the championship. He has secured five pole positions in 20 starts and has led more than 1,300 laps, and another 2177 points are on the scoreboard to lead the series.

His career has seen him win several times on the stage and also in various tracks such as Richmond, Watkins Glen, New Hampshire, and Darlington. Although there have been fears every now and then, Heim has been able to implement his race strategies quite well and has managed to maintain control over situations where it counts, thus far contributing to his quest to stand alone in the all-time single-season record of Truck Series wins.

Corey Heim opens up on the ‘special feeling’ of being the Championship favorite

Corey Heim described his 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season as a "rarity" and a "luxury," expressing a special feeling about being the championship favorite. He acknowledged the pressures and expectations that come with leading the points standings and the spotlight that naturally follows his dominant performances.

"It's truly a special feeling and its a rarity too. I mean, there is really only one out of the 40 of us on a given weekend that get that luxury," Corey Heim said (via Sirius XM NASCAR Radio).

"In 10 years from now, I'm gonna be like damn, what an awesome opportunity and special time that was to be able to go to the racetrack and just know that you're able to contend for the wins on a weekly basis. ... I'm very blessed to be able to be in that position. ... I've got a great group of guys in this 11 crew and can't wait to make another run at the championship," he added.

Despite the intensity, Heim remains focused on maintaining consistency and handling the challenges that come with competing at the top level.

