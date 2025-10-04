Corey Heim creates history in NASCAR Truck Series with his 10th win this year 

Corey Heim made history in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series by winning his 10th race of the 2025 season. A video shared by Fox: NASCAR on X shows him crossing the line at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Roval to set the single-season wins record.The clip shows the exact moment Heim became the winningest driver in a single Truck Series year, breaking the tie he held with Greg Biffle.&quot;NASCAR TRUCK SERIES HISTORY! Corey Heim bounces back on the Charlotte Roval to become the winningest driver in a single Truck Series season (10).&quot;The record-setting win came in the Ecosave 250 at the Charlotte Roval. Corey Heim started from the pole but was caught in a first-lap crash at Turn 1, known as “Calamity Corner.” Grant Enfinger made contact with Layne Riggs, sending Riggs spinning and collecting Heim in the process. His truck suffered damage that required multiple pit stops, including a badly folded right front and a tire rub.Despite the setback, Heim and his Tricon team worked to keep the truck in contention. For most of the race, teammate Brent Crews controlled the field, leading 56 laps. But a late caution changed everything. Toni Breidinger stalled on track, forcing overtime. Crews chose to pit from the lead for fuel and tires. Heim stayed out.On the restart, Riggs had clutch issues that slowed the outside lane. Heim pulled clear and won by 1.338 seconds over Crews. Rookie Gio Ruggiero finished third, giving Tricon a 1-2-3 sweep.“It was not easy today, I think it was probably the toughest one of the year so far,” Heim said after the race. (via NASCAR)“Just shows the resilience of this Tricon team. They fixed it up so good for me after that incident on the first lap. I thought we were done, honestly.” (via NASCAR)The Charlotte win not only gave Corey Heim the all-time single-season record but also guaranteed him a spot in the Championship 4 at Phoenix on October 31. It was his first win at the Roval and the 21st of his Truck Series career, putting him seventh on the all-time list.Behind Heim, in the playoffs, Daniel Hemric and Tyler Ankrum sit just above the elimination line, while Rajah Caruth holds the final safe spot by one point. Layne Riggs, Ty Majeski, Grant Enfinger, and Kaden Honeycutt are below the cutline after Charlotte, with work to do at Talladega. NASCAR confirmed that post-race inspection found no issues, making Heim’s win official.Corey Heim's crew chief Scott Zipadelli calls the playoff system unfairThe win for Corey Heim also brings attention back to the NASCAR playoff format, which has faced criticism for years. His crew chief, Scott Zipadelli, shared his thoughts in an interview with NASCAR’s Davey Segal, calling the system flawed.The format creates a winner-take-all championship race at Phoenix. While it was designed for drama, it often leaves drivers at the mercy of bad luck. A single mistake, crash, or part failure can erase an entire season’s work.Corey Heim has experienced this before. In 2023 he was one of the best drivers but finished last in the Championship 4. In 2024 he won six races and had 18 top-10 finishes but lost the title to Ty Majeski. Both times Zipadelli was on the pit box.“If we were racing the old format, I would have three truck championships,” Zipadelli said. “And Carson Hocevar would have never wrecked us for a championship at Phoenix. I think it was the worst thing NASCAR ever did. I think all it does is promote mediocrity.”He argued that under this system, a driver can win many races but lose the championship to someone without a single victory. He added,“Some people just work harder than others. Some people are just better than others. So how can you make everybody equal?”For Corey Heim, the frustration of past seasons is eased by the dominance he has shown this year. His record-breaking 10 wins, two road course wins, and a series-best 5.8 average finish make him the clear favorite heading into the Round of 8.