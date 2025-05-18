Corey Heim delivers f-bomb laced expletive after missing out on win at North Wilkesboro: “Motherf**er”

Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim didn't mince words after Layne Riggs cost him a potential victory at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The two tangled early in the race, and tensions flared again on the final lap of the overtime restart, when another run-in between them allowed Chandler Smith to steal the win.

Heim led a race-high 162 laps and got a solid launch on the overtime restart, with Riggs diving to the inside after taking the white flag. The two were door-to-door, but contact sent the No. 11 Toyota spinning, allowing Riggs' Front Row Motorsports teammate Smith to slip past both and steal the victory.

Corey Heim didn't hold back on the radio after finishing 17th, ripping his old rival Layne Riggs. Heim voiced his frustration in a heated message, claiming the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports driver has been doing the same since their Late Model days.

NASCAR reporter Matt Weaver shared Heim's angry outburst and highlighted their long-standing rivalry with a story from a 2020 Late Model race, where Riggs snatched the win from Heim in a similar fashion on the final lap.

"Every f**king week with that guy. Motherf**ker. Its been the same thing ever since Late Models" Weaver shared Heim's reaction.

Layne Riggs also made a frantic last-lap move at Kansas last weekend, making contact with leader Carson Hocevar, although the latter held on for the win. Corey Heim described the last lap move as "scum racing" on Riggs' behalf and highlighted his move on Hocevar. He said on FS1:

"Scum racing on his part. He tried to do it to the 7 [Carson Hocevar] last week for the win, and mission accomplished for him, I guess, this week — and it cost him one, too. I don’t know. We’ve given up so many of them this year after dominating the race. … I got really loose into (Turn) 3. Just struggled being loose on the short runs, and he had an opportunity, and he wrecked me. Just disappointed."

Heim had to settle for a 17th-place finish at North Wilkesboro, while Chandler Smith clinched his second victory of the season.

Corey Heim delivers a warning shot to Layne Riggs

Corey Heim walked up to Layne Riggs after the Truck Series race at North Wilkesboro Speedway and fired warning shots at the Front Row Motorsports driver. Although the confrontation lacked any physical altercation, Heim asked Riggs to reflect on his racecraft before somebody else returned the favor.

"Look in the mirror and figure out this is why no one likes you. You're racing like a f***ing idiot. Calm down, or someone's going to take care of you," Heim said via Toby Christie on X.

Corey Heim has led the most laps at six of the 10 races this season but has only three victories to show for it. Sitting atop the standings, Heim has led 656 laps, while his closest competitor, Chandler Smith, has only led 188 laps. Riggs is eighth in the standings.

Aside from his Truck Series domination, the 23XI Racing development driver recorded his best finish in the Cup Series, a 13th-place result at Kansas.

