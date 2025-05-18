Corey Heim delivers post-race quip following North Wilkesboro defeat

NASCAR Truck Series driver Corey Heim shared a sarcastic Instagram story addressing his last-lap misfortune in the Window World 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Heim was enroute his fourth race win of the season when an aggressive move by Front Row Motorsports' Layne Riggs dropped him out of contention.

Driving the No.11 Tricon Garage Toyota, Heim began Saturday's race at pole and led a race-high 162 of the 255 laps. He was poised to grab the checkered flag, but a final-lap slide job by Riggs sent him spinning to the tail end of the lead lap. The move opened the door for FRM's Chandler Smith to secure the win, with Riggs finishing close behind in second.

In an Instagram story, Heim touched upon the defeat in a sarcastic post-race quip, as he shared a successful fishing trip with the following caption:

"About the only luck i've had today"

Corey Heim posts an Instagram story reflecting on his Truck series defeat at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Source:@Instagram/corey.heim

Frustrated by the incident, Corey Heim confronted Layne Riggs on pit road and had some tough words to say.

“Look in the mirror and figure out this is why no one likes you. You're racing like a f***ing idiot. Calm down, or someone's going to take care of you,” he said via X/Toby_Christie

The defeat hasn't made a dent in Heim's positon atop the Driver's standings, where he leads with a points tally of 450, as Chandler Smith trails behind with a 47 point deficit.

Corey Heim blasts Layne Riggs for wrecking him at North Wilkesboro

Corey Heim expressed his frustration with Layne Riggs following their heated overtime dash at North Wilkesboro. The TRICON Garage driver slammed Riggs' aggressive tactics and suggested that it cost them both a shot at the win.

In a post-race interview, Heim laid bare his feelings and said,

“Just why? More than anything. He tried to do it to the 7 (Hocevar) last week for the win, and mission accomplished for him, I guess, this week – and it cost him one, too."

"I don’t know. We’ve given up so many of them this year after dominating the race.....I got really loose into (Turn) 3. Just struggled being loose on the short runs, and he had an opportunity, and he wrecked me. Just disappointed,” he added.

Last week at Kansas Speedway, Layne Riggs attempted a similar move as he steered into the left rear of Carson Hocevar's No.7 Spire Motorsports Chevy. Hocevar survived the contact and finished 0.262 seconds ahead of Riggs.

Corey Heim, meanwhile, came in behind Riggs and lost out on a third straight win at the 1.5-mile tri-oval. In the same weekend, the 22-year-old made his Cup Series debut with 23XI Racing and finished three spots shy of the top ten. Notably, the result placed him above his teammates Tyler Reddick, Bubba Wallace and Riley Herbst.

