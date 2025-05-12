Corey Heim doesn’t hold back his emotions after monumental maiden Cup race for 23XI Racing

By Soumyadeep Saha
Modified May 12, 2025 04:13 GMT
Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Craftsman Truck driver Corey Heim during qualifying for the Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.- Source: Imagn

In his second Cup start with 23XI Racing, Truck Series regular Corey Heim bagged an impressive P13. Named AdventHealth 400, the 267-lap race was held on Sunday, May 11, at Kansas Speedway.

As his teammates and Cup Series full-timers Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick finished 17th or lower, Heim’s performance was all the Huntersville-based organization could celebrate last weekend. So for Heim, it was a big deal.

Detailing his only challenge, the 22-year-old driver said on the team radio (via Steven Taranto on X):

“I could barely see the last 20 (laps). Awesome job, thanks for dealing with my shit there in the first stage. That was embarrassing on my part, so really, really sorry about that. Obviously could've had a better day if it wasn't for that. Thank you guys for believing in me again. It means a lot.”
also-read-trending Trending
On the Truck side, Corey Heim is the only driver with multiple wins this season. His most recent race was the Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas Speedway, which he finished P3 piloting the No. 11 Toyota for Tricon Garage.

On Sunday, Heim drove the No. 67, 23XI Racing’s third part-time entry in the NASCAR Cup Series. The field will next head towards North Wilkesboro for this year’s All-Star Race. Although not a points-paying event, the winner will receive $1 million.

Corey Heim reflects on recent double duty at Kansas Speedway

Corey Heim had not one, but two races to run this past weekend. One was the Truck Series Heart of Health Care 200, and the other was the Cup Series AdventHealth 400. The NASCAR aficionados would call it a double duty.

"To run double duty and have a chance at three straight wins in the Truck Series tonight is a special opportunity, and for Sunday, really excited to be running with 23XI Racing in Robin Neon Robinhood scheme,” said Heim ahead of his races at the 1.5-mile racetrack. “Such a cool opportunity to have a company like Robinhood on our Camry.”
Corey Heim entered Friday’s (May 9) race with previous experience from running six ARCA races, six NASCAR Truck races, and one Cup Series race in 2024, where he replaced Erik Jones in the No. 43 Legacy Motor Club car at Dover Motor Speedway.

Next up for Heim is the Window World 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The 250-lap race has been scheduled for Saturday, May 17. Fans can watch the race on Fox Sports 1 at 1:30 pm ET onwards, or listen to live radio updates on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
