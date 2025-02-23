Corey Heim makes his emotions known after “dream come true” opportunity with Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin’s 23XI Racing 

Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin-led 23XI Racing recently announced the signing of Corey Heim for a part-time NASCAR Cup Series schedule this season. The Tricon Garage Truck driver will join the three-car roster as the team's first development driver for the Toyota Driver Development Program.

In a recent social media post, 23XI Racing released the 2025 NASCAR season plan for Corey Heim. He will drive the No. 67 Toyota as the team's fourth car under the leadership of Bubba Wallace's former crew chief, Bootie Barker.

"It's Heim time ⏰ Corey Heim will race with in select Cup Series events and will make starts in the Xfinity Series with Sam Hunt Racing. Heim will also remain a part of the Toyota Driver Development Program."

Apart from driving the select Cup races in the No. 67 for the Toyota roster, the 22-year-old will also take part in the Xfinity Series for Sam Hunt Racing's second entry.

In an official press release, the Georgia native Heim said (via Jayski):

"It’s a dream come true to be a part of 23XI, and I’m excited for the opportunity to race more Cup and Xfinity races this year. I’m blessed to have the chance to compete in all three series as I continue to set my sights on full-time Cup racing when that time comes.

"The success that 23XI has shown in only a few short years has been impressive and I’m excited to learn from the organization. I’m also grateful to everyone at Toyota for their ongoing support in my development both on and off the track, and I look forward to strengthening that relationship for years to come," added Heim.

Meanwhile, the 12-time Truck Series race winner Heim will make his Xfinity start next weekend at Circuit of the Americas and will wheel in his 23XI Racing ride at the Kansas Speedway race in May.

Corey Heim has already made a mark in the current NASCAR season as he confirmed his Truck Series playoffs spot by taking advantage of Parker Kligerman's Daytona heartbreak last weekend.

"Not the way we wanted": Corey Heim gave honest reaction after NASCAR's ruling on Parker Kligerman

The two Truck Series drivers finished the inaugural race of the season under caution with Parker Kligerman's No. 75 crossing the start-finish line first. However, Kligerman's win was ruled out when NASCAR disqualified the Henderson Motorsports driver for failing to adhere to the height requirement.

As a result, Corey Heim, who initially finished runner-up, was handed the trophy at Daytona International Speedway. In a video snippet released by Tricon Garage on X, Heim stated:

"One way or another we ended up winners at Daytona here. Kind of crazy night. Feels a little bit like a dream right now. But not the way we wanted to win at Daytona but nevertheless we are the winners. So huge thank you to Tricon, the whole organization there, Toyota, Safelite. I won."

Corey Heim will next return to Truck Series action at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 14, driving the No. 11 for Tricon Garage.

