Corey Heim makes waves in NASCAR amid the looming doubt of a future with 23XI Racing

NASCAR Truck Series standout Corey Heim has drawn widespread attention for his impressive performances throughout the 2025 season. Once considered the frontrunner for 23XI Racing’s potential third Cup Series entry, Heim has made the most of every opportunity to showcase his talent. As uncertainty looms over his future in the Cup Series, the young driver continues to build an impressive career in the Truck Series.

Heim started his NASCAR journey in the Truck Series in 2021 at Darlington Raceway. Since then, the #11 driver for Tricon Garage has competed in over 75 races, racking up 15 wins and an impressive 57 top-ten finishes. Furthermore, Corey Heim finished the 2024 Truck Series season as the runner-up, only behind Ty Mjeski, who secured his first title in the division.

This season, 22-year-old Heim has been nothing short of exceptional, firmly establishing himself as a top contender for the 2025 Truck Series title. While nearly all of his stats are impressive, one particular figure highlights his dominance: in just 12 races, Heim has led over 800 laps — the fastest any driver in the series has ever reached that milestone. A post by NASCAR Insights on X reads:

"Corey Heim is now the first driver in Craftsman Truck Series history to lead 800 laps in the first 12 races of a season."

Apart from leading more than 800 laps this season, Heim has secured 4 race wins starting with the season opener at Daytona International Speedway, then at Las Vegas and Texas Motor Speedway. His most recent victory came in the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where he swept all the stages before driving down victory lane.

Heim narrowly missed out on marking his fifth win at Nashville Superspeedway after finishing second to 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace's protégé Rajah Caruth, who secured his first win of the 2025 Truck Series campaign.

Corey Heim addresses 'circumstantial' hurdles after notching four wins in 2025

23XI Racing development driver Corey Heim has delivered one of the strongest starts to a Truck Series season in recent memory. While his dominance is undeniable, the #11 Toyota driver believes unforeseen circumstances have cost him additional victories beyond the four he's already secured.

In a post-race interview with Sporting News following his commanding performance at Charlotte, Heim pointed out several issues that he feels have stood in the way of even greater success.

"I feel like we’ve had a lot of things that have taken us out of various races,” Corey Heim said. “Most of it being circumstantial like the engine issue at Homestead or getting spun last week. It’s been a bunch of things."

“We’re not running like crap. The speed is there every race. Just some weird things have happened. Four wins this early in the season is a lot to be proud and a lot more season left.” [via Sporting News]

Catch the next Truck Series race at Michigan International Speedway, scheduled on June 7 at 12 PM Eastern time.

