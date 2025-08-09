  • NASCAR
Corey Heim registers his sixth NASCAR Truck Series victory at Watkins Glen as former Cup driver falls short

By Soumyadeep Saha
Published Aug 09, 2025
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Mission 176 at The Glen - Source: Getty
Corey Heim, driver of the #11 Mobil 1 Toyota, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Mission 176 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on August 08, 2025 - Source: Getty

Corey Heim battled three overtime restarts and held off former Cup Series driver Daniel Hemric to win Friday’s Truck race at Watkins Glen International. It was his sixth win of his third full season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

It was also Heim’s fourth road course win in a row and 17th victory overall. But none of that was easy. The Tricon Garage icon led 44 laps from the pole but earned a stop-and-go penalty in the last stage. This dropped him further into the traffic.

However, the driver managed to outrun Hemric on that last restart. Hemric finished second, with Heim’s teammate Gio Ruggiero, Cup Series regular Christopher Bell, and Tyler Ankrum rounding out the top five.

Sammy Smith, Ty Majeski, Connor Zilisch, Matt Mills, and Layne Riggs filled out the top 10. Speaking of his mentality throughout the 72-lap event at ‘The Glen’, Corey Heim said:

“Just never give up. I got behind on that last stage. I was scratching and clawing trying to get back through the field. … I had my brakes pretty much go out completely on me on that long green flag run. I blew the bus stop and I made a lot of mistakes myself.”
"I feel like we had a lot of them get away from us this year by cautions or whatever else, but I felt like we had one go our way and had some more opportunities to finish off," he added.
There’s just one race remaining until the playoffs kick off for the 2025 season. Next up for the drivers is the eero 250 at Richmond Raceway.

Scheduled for next Friday, August 15, the 250-lap event will be televised on FS1 with exclusive radio updates on NASCAR Racing Network (5 pm ET onwards) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Corey Heim opens up about how NASCAR can elevate its fan experience

Growing up a Denny Hamlin fan, Corey Heim hails from a family of racing enthusiasts who made trips to the Daytona 500 each year. So, he knows firsthand what excites the audience at the track.

Heim believes there is scope for NASCAR to boost its engagement and ticket sales. Speaking of the same during an interview with The Athletic’s Jeff Gluck, Heim said,

“First of all, every race would sell out if it was as big of a party as Talladega. No one is coming to watch 25 minutes of practice; you come to party and enjoy the race. Of course, there’s a fan group that enjoys the racing quality, but what are you going to do for the other three days you’re here camping out?”

Corey Heim suggested that a party scene would help at pretty much every racetrack. He noted that MLB had done a great job with hosting the Speedway Classic at Bristol Motor Speedway, while introducing ballpark food for the fans. According to the 23-year-old, it’s these gala arrangements that attract more people towards NASCAR.

Edited by Tushhita Barua
