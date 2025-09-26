Corey Heim sets the record straight on his preferred manufacturer in response to Pat McAfee

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series driver Corey Heim recently reacted to a short clip of the Pat McAfee show. He set the record straight for his future manufacturer with RAM's big entry in the next season.Heim has been dominating the Truck Series with exceptional performance, gaining a 69-point buffer above the cutoff line. The Truck Series driver debuted in the series with Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2012 and landed a full-time seat in 2023 with Tricon Garage. Since then, he has been parking the #11 Toyota Tundra in the victory lane for the team.Reflecting on his dominance with Toyota, the host Pat McAfee highlighted that Corey Heim may join RAM in the next season. However, the Tricon Garage driver had a clear reply on this and denied all claims of switching his OEM in the future.The 23-year-old set the record straight and wrote:&quot;More of a @Toyota Tundra guy, but appreciate the love @PatMcAfeeShow&quot;Corey Heim has completed 66 races driving the #11 Toyota Tundra and secured 18 wins, 41 top-five finishes, 54 top-ten finishes, and 61 top-20 finishes. Additionally, he has led 2,729 laps with an average finish of 6.6 and an average start of 7.1.RAM announced its return to the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2026 with Kaulig Racing. This partnership will make Kaulig Racing the only NASCAR team to have two different OEMs under the same governing body.“I’m very happy with my opportunities”: Corey Heim got candid about waiting for his seat in the Cup SeriesEarlier this season, Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim sat down for an interview and shared his feelings about landing a Cup Series seat. Heim achieved the threshold of 15 career wins and became the youngest driver to do so.Following his remarkable skills, Heim believes he is ready for a seat in the Cup Series. He supported his statement and said:“I definitely feel like I’m ready to make Cup starts—I don’t know if I’m ready to be a full-time Cup driver; that is what I’m learning as I go. I certainly feel like I am, but it is going out and proving that.” (quoted by Sports Illustrated)“I’m really happy with the opportunities that Toyota and 23XI have given me the past couple of years. I’m very happy with my 11 crew on the Truck side, and the 67 guys on the Cup side. I think I have a lot of things going for me in the right direction, and I’m very happy with my opportunities,” he added.Corey Heim leads the Truck Series points table with 3079 points. He secured nine wins, 17 top tens, 15 top fives, and six poles in 21 starts this season. Additionally, he is set to compete in the first race of the Round of 8, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoff Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course on October 3, 2025.