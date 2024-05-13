Corey Heim shares sentiments on driving for NASCAR hero Denny Hamlin in Cup Series

23XI Racing recently announced that Corey Heim would pilot the No. 50 Toyota as a third entry for the team at the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 30.

The full-time Truck Series driver for Tricon Garage is set to make his third Cup Series appearance next month. Heim joined Legacy Motor Club as a reserve driver. The prolific driver from the Toyota Camp has gained attention since filling in for Erik Jones at Dover (April 27) as his debut. The 21-year-old made his second successive start in the Cup Series at Kansas Speedway.

23XI Racing confirmed they are bringing back the #50 Toyota at Nashville on June 30 with Corey Heim piloting the Camry, with Mobil 1 as their primary sponsor.

Heim talked about the feeling of driving the Cup Series car for his childhood NASCAR hero Denny Hamlin, co-owner of 23XI. Corey said (via his Instagram handle):

"It's a golden ticket to Nashville Superspeedway. That's pretty cool. That's awesome. That's a dream come true right there. No doubt. I've been a Denny fan. I definitely never forget when he won the first 500(Daytona). That was probably one of the coolest. It's one of those moments in your life where you remember exactly where you were when it happened."

"I was in my parents' basement with my dad watching and I remember just running circles around the house because I was so excited. That was definitely one of the biggest ones for me. To watch him growing up as my favorite driver and to make my first cup start with my name on it is pretty special," Heim added.

Heim emphasized the joy of being a part of his childhood hero's team and also a part of the iconic racing brand Mobil 1, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Denny Hamlin reacts to Corey Heim joining 23XI Racing

The rising NASCAR star Corey Heim is set to start his third Cup Series Race at Nashville with 23XI Racing as their part-time charter with No. 50 Toyota.

Joe Gibbs Racing(JGR) driver and a co-owner of 23XI Racing Hamlin shared his thoughts on the young Georgian native being a part of the team. Hamlin said:

"He's just doing a really good job that's kind of the gist of it. He's performing well at all types of tracks. I know he works with the 23XI analytics group quite a bit on how to get better and things like that so I think just the natural progression and connection that he's got with Mobil 1 as sponsor, he's already had in the Truck Series." (2:42)

"Cory is just someone that was a good fit at a track that we think that he'll run well," added Hamlin. (3:14)

The JGR driver was also impressed by Corey Heim when he drove for Legacy Motor Club in his debut a couple of weeks ago. With "no experience" in the Cup Series, Hamlin believes Corey was impressive.