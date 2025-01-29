“You’ve been missed; Hasn't aged a day”: Fans thrilled as Kasey Kahne tests his NASCAR ride amid Rockingham return

Kasey Kahne is set to take the reins of the No. 33 Chevrolet of Richard Childress Racing at Rockingham Speedway. The 44-year-old former Hendrick Motorsports driver will mark his return after six years of absence from the stock-car racing series.

In a recent post on X, the veteran driver Kahne was spotted gearing in to test his Chevy at 'The Rock' in North Carolina. Kasey Kahne Racing, the Washington native's sprint car team's social media handle shared a glimpse of Kahne and wrote:

"Testing Testing Testing… It’s been 6 years @NASCAR. #Nascar #TheRock #RCR #Return"

The post led to the NASCAR community sharing its honest reaction to X, with one fan citing his premature retirement from the high-octane racing due to medical reasons. The fan wrote:

"You have been missed. But walking away due to taking care of your health was the wise thing to do. Hopefully that is now under control and you can enjoy racing again."

Meanwhile, several fans shared their interesting observation on the 18-time Cup race winner's fitness by writing:

"Blue Steel returns!!! And he hasn't aged a day!"

Moreover, a fan remarked on his physical appearance and added:

"This Kasey Kahne guy never ages haha. Reminds me of the good ol days seeing you back in a NASCAR stock car."

"BRO DOES THIS GUY EVER AGE," another fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions by fans on Kasey Kahne's return to the racing circuit:

"This gives me so much joy. It was a sad day when Kasey retired from nascar," a fan wrote.

"Loved Kasey when he was in cup. Glad see him return. Be even btr if it was permanent," wrote one fan.

"We expect a shot at winning": Kasey Kahne's boss Richard Childress makes his feelings known for the driver's return

Owner of the championship-winning team, Richard Childress, recently expressed his confidence in the veteran driver Kasey Kahne, who is set to drive the No. 33 Chevy in the Xfinity race at Rockingham Speedway.

In an official press release, Childress said (via RCR):

"Kasey is a great driver and a fierce competitor. Our Xfinity Series program is top notch, and we look forward to watching Kasey race with Austin (Hill) and Jesse (Love) for an exciting return to Rockingham Speedway. With Kasey behind the wheel, we expect the No. 33 to have a shot at winning the race."

Most notably, Kasey Kahne drove the No. 5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports ( now driven by 2021 Cup Series champion Kyle Larson). It is worth mentioning that HendrickCar.com will sponsor Kahne for his one-off race at Rockingham Raceway with RCR.

The fans can catch Kasey Kahne back in action on Saturday, April 19 at 4 p.m. ET.

