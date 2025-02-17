Corey LaJoie sends a lighthearted message about ‘jack of all trades’ Chase Elliott amid the HMS star’s off-track skills during the Daytona 500

Corey LaJoie shared a video of fellow racer Chase Elliott as he shared his off-track skills during the 2025 NASCAR Daytona 500. The latter appeared to be arm wrestling using a simulator.

The Daytona 500 started with clear skies, but the red flag was waved because of sudden rain and wind. Being stopped for hours, drivers resorted to their garages, delivering interviews to the broadcasters.

Amid the delay, Chase Elliott found something to keep him entertained as Corey LaJoie shared a clip in which he appeared to be arm wrestling around the track on a simulator. LaJoie called him a "jack of all trades" while commenting on his arm wrestling skills.

"Awesome Chase from the same place really is a jack of all trades. There’s nothing he can’t do at an elite level," he wrote on X.

Elliott has been a part of the NASCAR Cup Series grid since the 2015 season. The following year, he debuted full-time, participating in his first Daytona 500. His excellent driving put him up in the pole position; however, the result didn't live up to his expectations after he lost the lead during the initial laps. But there was another highlight for him during the event.

Chase Elliott reminisces moment with Jeff Gordon's son during his first Daytona 500

Although Elliott started the 2016 Daytona 500 from pole position, there were some other moments during the event that he remembers well. After legendary driver Jeff Gordon retired from full-time racing at the end of the 2015 season, Elliott came down to fill his spot with Hendrick Motorsports, where he has spent the entirety of his Cup Series career.

Right before the start of the race, as Chase Elliott once reminisced, Gordon's son came down to him to give him a high five. This, Elliott mentioned, was a lot for him to "process and handle."

"And then I think the biggest one that was pretty wild for me was Jeff Gordon's son coming over, you know, to give me a high five before the race started. And, you know, here I was filling in for Jeff, right? He just retired, and now his kids coming to give me a high five as I'm fixing the climb at the 24 car," Chase Elliott said (01:25 onwards).

He added:

"So it was just, it was a lot. It was a lot for me to process and handle. I don't even know that I did process at all, but I, you know, tried to process as much as I could and enjoy the moment as much as I could because it was special. And it's hard to believe that's been 10 years ago."

Despite numerous close calls, Chase Elliott has yet to get his car into the victory lane at the Daytona 500.

