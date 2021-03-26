Corey LaJoie to promote upcoming Knoxville race at Bristol

Corey LaJoie has had some interesting sponsorships over the course of his Cup career, and at the Bristol dirt race on Sunday, Mar. 28, his Spire Motorsports Chevrolet will be promoting the upcoming Truck Series race at Knoxville, Iowa.

Between NASCAR trying to return to its roots and the upcoming Knoxville race needing more promotion, it's a win-win situation for everyone involved.

"Hosting a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Knoxville Raceway this season is certainly an honor for everyone associated with the track," said Kendra Jacobs, Marketing Director at Knoxville Raceway. "Spire Motorsports and Corey are putting a spotlight on our event this week while all eyes turn to dirt-track racing. We're thankful for the opportunity and love the enthusiasm for our inaugural NASCAR event."

Corey LaJoie to buy tickets for seven lucky fans

Could we run a #ProInvitationalSeries race at the delayed Fontana remodel??

cc: @iRacing @NASCAR — Corey LaJoie (@CoreyLaJoie) March 25, 2021

Corey LaJoie is even competing in his dirt track "payback" event in Knoxville, where he will be footing the bill for seven randomly selected fans who bought tickets. While it's all in good fun and will serve as an added storyline, it will be interesting to see LaJoie making enough to pay for the tickets!

"This weekend at Bristol is going to be a new challenge for everybody," Corey Lajoie told reporters at the track. "It'll be the first time that we've had any sort of practice before a race in over a year. I ran a late model last week at Bristol just to get familiar with the track. Hopefully, it translates to the Cup car. Most of the field has limited experience on dirt, so it'll be the most levelled playing field we've been on in a long time. We'll have a little fun and give away some tickets for the truck race at Knoxville. I'm looking to capitalize on what I learned last weekend at Bristol and rebound for a good result after a rough last couple of weeks."

The deal between Knoxville Speedway and Spire Motorsports is a productive one as it not only helps promote the race, but also gives Corey LaJoie a chance to compete in the event. Whether he can win on what is being described as a level playing field remains to be seen, but he could be a surprise pick for Sunday.