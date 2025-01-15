  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • Dale Earnhardt Jr.
  • "Could this be connected?": NASCAR Influencer reacts to Dale Jr.'s 'Daytona 500 announcement' in light of Martin Truex Jr. Foundation's campaign  

"Could this be connected?": NASCAR Influencer reacts to Dale Jr.'s 'Daytona 500 announcement' in light of Martin Truex Jr. Foundation's campaign  

By Sashwat Deo
Modified Jan 15, 2025 00:40 GMT
(L) Martin Truex Jr. and (R) Dale Earnhardt Jr. (Both images via Getty)
(L) Martin Truex Jr. and (R) Dale Earnhardt Jr. (Both images via Getty)

Famous NASCAR influencer Taylor Kitchen recently tried her hand at connecting the dots of a potential 2025 Daytona 500 ride for Martin Truex Jr., fielded by Dale Earnhardt Jr's Xfinity team.

Following a recent report by Adam Stern, the NASCAR community went into a frenzy in anticipation of JR Motorsports' Daytona-related announcement. Amid this, the famed influencer and YouTuber, Taylor Kitchen, didn't shy away from sharing her thoughts on the possibility of former Joe Gibbs Racing driver Truex Jr. securing a seat with the Dale Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt-owned Chevy team.

In a recent X post, Kitchen highlighted the "Ride-along" auction hosted by Truex Jr.'s MTJ Foundation. The auction allowed individuals to bid for the opportunity to have their names printed on the passenger side of Truex Jr.'s car during the 2025 Daytona 500. This announcement officially confirmed Truex Jr.'s participation in the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway.

also-read-trending Trending
"Yesterday, the MTJ Foundation announced an exciting opportunity to ‘Ride With Martin Truex Jr.’ on his Daytona 500 car. Could this be connected to JRM’s supposed Daytona 500 announcement tomorrow?"

Moreover, Sportsnaut journalist Matt Weaver reposted a piece of information about the press conference set to be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. ET. Two guests other than the co-owners of JRM will also be involved.

While all these are based on speculation by the NASCAR community, Dale Jr., a few days ago discussed a "good sign of health" in the wake of the increasing number of entries for the prestigious Daytona 500 race.

"Things are trending in good direction": Dale Jr. reflects on the increasing 2025 Daytona 500 roster

In a recent Dale Jr. Download podcast episode, the 50-year-old Dale Earnhardt Jr. shed light on the open car entries attempting to qualify for next month's Daytona 500 race, saying:

"Good sign of health... but also the economics of it is the car count. If you're going to start 30 cars and 40 are there, then that's great. If you're going to start 30 cars and only 28 show up, it's concerning."
"Going into this 500 with as many open cars as we have I think it says things are trending in a good direction. It does give us that interest during the Duel," he added.

It is worth mentioning that, as of this writing, JJ Yeley, Helio Castroneves, Anthony Alfredo, and B.J. McLeod have confirmed their status to enter the race as open cars. Meanwhile, Truex Jr. was last rumored to compete with Tricon Garage as an open car in the Daytona 500 race.

Quick Links

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी