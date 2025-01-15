"Could this be connected?": NASCAR Influencer reacts to Dale Jr.'s 'Daytona 500 announcement' in light of Martin Truex Jr. Foundation's campaign  

Famous NASCAR influencer Taylor Kitchen recently tried her hand at connecting the dots of a potential 2025 Daytona 500 ride for Martin Truex Jr., fielded by Dale Earnhardt Jr's Xfinity team.

Following a recent report by Adam Stern, the NASCAR community went into a frenzy in anticipation of JR Motorsports' Daytona-related announcement. Amid this, the famed influencer and YouTuber, Taylor Kitchen, didn't shy away from sharing her thoughts on the possibility of former Joe Gibbs Racing driver Truex Jr. securing a seat with the Dale Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt-owned Chevy team.

In a recent X post, Kitchen highlighted the "Ride-along" auction hosted by Truex Jr.'s MTJ Foundation. The auction allowed individuals to bid for the opportunity to have their names printed on the passenger side of Truex Jr.'s car during the 2025 Daytona 500. This announcement officially confirmed Truex Jr.'s participation in the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway.

"Yesterday, the MTJ Foundation announced an exciting opportunity to ‘Ride With Martin Truex Jr.’ on his Daytona 500 car. Could this be connected to JRM’s supposed Daytona 500 announcement tomorrow?"

Moreover, Sportsnaut journalist Matt Weaver reposted a piece of information about the press conference set to be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. ET. Two guests other than the co-owners of JRM will also be involved.

While all these are based on speculation by the NASCAR community, Dale Jr., a few days ago discussed a "good sign of health" in the wake of the increasing number of entries for the prestigious Daytona 500 race.

"Things are trending in good direction": Dale Jr. reflects on the increasing 2025 Daytona 500 roster

In a recent Dale Jr. Download podcast episode, the 50-year-old Dale Earnhardt Jr. shed light on the open car entries attempting to qualify for next month's Daytona 500 race, saying:

"Good sign of health... but also the economics of it is the car count. If you're going to start 30 cars and 40 are there, then that's great. If you're going to start 30 cars and only 28 show up, it's concerning."

"Going into this 500 with as many open cars as we have I think it says things are trending in a good direction. It does give us that interest during the Duel," he added.

It is worth mentioning that, as of this writing, JJ Yeley, Helio Castroneves, Anthony Alfredo, and B.J. McLeod have confirmed their status to enter the race as open cars. Meanwhile, Truex Jr. was last rumored to compete with Tricon Garage as an open car in the Daytona 500 race.

