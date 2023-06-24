“Could you imagine the headlines?”: Ryan Blaney on fighting against Chase Elliott

Ryan Blaney made a surprising revelation, stating that he wanted to stage a fight with close friend Chase Elliott. The NASCAR Cup Series duo has apparently been planning to create drama on the pitlane for years, although they haven't gone toe-to-toe yet.

On-track battles in NASCAR get heated up quickly, with both drivers ready for a standoff if things go south when racing.

When the situation does spiral downward, the battle continues as drivers are eager to land the first punch. However, don't expect a showdown between Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott, as the two are best buddies.

Blaney and Elliott have been planning to stage a fight to grab the headlines and create a buzz in the racing world. The #12 Team Penske driver said this in a conversation with Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his podcast, Dale Jr. Download.

"Chase [Elliott] and I have been talking about staging [a fight] for years."

He added:

"Kind of rub each other a little bit on the racetrack, like at the end of the race. Get out and just go to town on each other. Could you image the headlines? That would be so cool."

NASCAR's Most Popular driver, Chase Elliott, might get into a fight, but Blaney has never shown his red form off the track. The #12 Ford driver seldom gets into a fight with his fellow drivers.

The 29-year-old previously admitted he would have to be really mad to get into a fracas. After Ross Chastain-Noah Gragson's fallout in Kansas, he opined that drivers should get the opportunity to go one-for-one before being intervened.

"You’d have to make me really mad to want to do that. I don’t get to that level very easy, it’d have to be something pretty egregious to want to do that," he said.

A Blaney vs. Elliott scrap would make headlines all over America and the motorsports world, even if it turned out to be an orchestrated fight.

Chase Elliott wants more night races in NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400

As NASCAR returns to Nashville Superspeedway for the Ally 400 night race, Chase Elliott wants more races under lights to beat the summer heat. The #9 Hendrick Motorsports emphasized the fan experience, as he doesn't want the spectators to be roasted in the searing heat.

"This time of year is hot for the drivers it is what it is ... but for the people sitting the grandstands its 95 degrees here in the summer ... there's no reason to be roasting on Sunday afternoon when a facility has lights," Elliott said.

He added:

"I just don't see any reason why we shouldn't have more night races during these months where it's so hot for the spectators."

Chase Elliott also wants races to be scheduled on Saturday nights instead of Sunday nights for the convenience of people going to work on Monday.

