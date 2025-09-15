“Could have been way worse”: Tony Stewart thanks NHRA safety team after scary wreck

Tony Stewart has commented on his crash during the NHRA Reading Nationals. The NASCAR legend acknowledged that it could have been much worse but thanked the medical staff for helping him towards recovery.On Sunday, September 14, 2025, at Maple Grove Raceway in Pennsylvania, Stewart and Doug Kalitta had a harrowing Top Fuel accident at the NHRA Reading Nationals.This crash happened after the finish line in the second round of eliminations when the dragster of Kalitta broke out in an irreversible failure in its left front tire at a scorching 335.73 mph. This mechanical breakdown caused a car driven by Kalitta to run across the center of the road to collide with Stewart's Dodge dragster, and it flew over on its side and hit the guard wall.Tony Stewart wrote on X:&quot;I just wanted to thank all of our fans, teammates, and most of all our racing family for checking on us yesterday. Wasn’t the day we had planned, but thankful to the @NHRA Safety Safari and Dr. Surface for making sure we did all the right things in that situation. It definitely could have been way worse. Everyone that climbs into a racecar knows it can happen at any moment, but it's a great example of how we’re all human and how the entire racing community cares for each other. I’m sore today, but that’s to be expected. Can’t wait to get back to the track Friday and continue this amazing battle for a World Championship.&quot;The crash startled both drivers, with Stewart later admitting that he did not at all recall the crash and just told them that he woke up after the crash with a terrible headache as well as a banged-up left hand.Though the impact and the temporary loss of consciousness were frightening, NHRA medical staff cleared Stewart. The NASCAR legend also said that he was thankful that the safety engineering of his vehicle was so sound since both he and Kalitta survived the crash with a few bruises.Tony Stewart’s SRX Series assets sold, days after his NHRA triumphTony Stewart’s Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) series underwent a major transition, mere days after Stewart clinched his first NHRA Top Fuel regular-season championship. The series sold its physical assets, including 19 assembled race cars, pit equipment, and event infrastructure, to GMS Race Cars.But notably, it withheld all SRX branding, trademarks, and broadcast rights. GMS will use these high-performance, durable cars in track-day programs and specialty driving events, continuing the vehicles’ legacy but without any formal connection to the SRX series brand. Bob Pockrass reported on X:&quot;The SRX cars have a new &quot;home&quot; ... GMS did not get any of the SRX branding, trademark or other rights but now has 16 race cars that it can use for events and driving experiences.&quot;The SRX series, launched in 2021-2023 by Ray Evernham and Tony Stewart, gained widespread attention for featuring top motorsport talents in identically spec’d vehicles on short tracks nationwide.