Could weather delay NASCAR at Bristol?

NASCAR might have to wait longer to run their first Cup race on dirt in 50 years

It's no secret that NASCAR fans are eagerly awaiting the upcoming Bristol dirt races this weekend. Not only is this the first NASCAR Cup Series excursion on dirt in 50 years, but it is also a chance for several teams to take part in what can only be described as a level playing field.

Unfortunately for fans, the weather could end up playing a role in this weekend's festivities. Rain is forecast for Saturday and Sunday in the Bristol Motor Speedway area, which could spell trouble for this once-in-a-lifetime event.

On Saturday afternoon, fans can expect a 66% chance of rain by 2 PM. This will drop to 40% at 8 PM, but that doesn't give the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series much time to work with. Even worse, however, is that Sunday will have a 56% chance of rain, leaving the Cup Series race in question.

HAULER PARKING ON DIRT at Bristol Motor Speedway #NASCAR https://t.co/7evUCAVals — BristolMotorSpeedway (@BMSupdates) March 26, 2021

Whether NASCAR will be forced to delay or postpone their first dirt race in 50 years remains to be seen, but it will certainly hurt the sport in the long run. The situation will also force the race into a Monday afternoon or evening, which will put it up against several other shows.

Another problem with the possibility of rain is that it will hurt the momentum that NASCAR is obviously trying to build. It's no secret that fans are excited about this event, and former fans are probably going to tune in to see what all the fuss is about.

With that being said, the success of this weekend depends almost exclusively on it being carried out without a hitch, which can be difficult given the weather situation. NASCAR moving the event to Monday isn't a worst-case scenario, especially since it allows for Monday's prime-time race, but they could lose viewership.

