"Couldn’t ask for anything more": $30M-worth Greg Biffle’s wife Cristina shares heartfelt family moment with touching message

Cristina Biffle, wife of retired NASCAR Cup Series driver Greg Biffle, took to social media to share a heart-warming video of herself, her husband, and their four-year-old son, Ryder, dancing together in the kitchen. After dancing with her husband for so many years together, Cristina wrote that it was time to include the couple's son.

Cristina posted the video of the family dancing together to the song, "Slow Dancing in a Burning Room" by John Mayer. The wife of the former driver added a quote onto the video that read:

"'A happy family is but an earlier heaven.' - George Bernard Shaw"

Cristina explained in the post caption that she and Greg used to dance in the kitchen together prior to the birth of their son. She added that Tuesday night felt like a great time to include Ryder in the dancing as well. Cristina wrote:

"Muddy boots. Messy house. Couldn’t ask for anything more.❤️ Before when I was pregnant with Ryder, Greg and I used to dance in the kitchen. 4 years later, today felt like a good night to dance with our little man."

Despite no longer being a full-time NASCAR competitor, Biffle was in the sport's spotlight in 2024 after his efforts in helping victims of Hurricane Helene, a devastating storm that left many without homes in western North Carolina. The former driver of the #16 Roush Fenway Racing Ford, who has a net worth of $30 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), took it upon himself to help the victims via his personal helicopter.

For his bravery, Biffle was recognized at the 2024 NASCAR Awards ceremony and was presented the NMPA Myers Brothers Award. The Washington native expressed how honored he was to receive the award.

"Honored to be named the @NMPAonline 2024 Myers Brothers Award Recipient at the @NASCAR Banquet last night it was such a surprise !! Thank you," Greg Biffle wrote on X.

How long did Greg Biffle compete in the NASCAR Cup Series?

While he never won a NASCAR Cup Series championship or a Daytona 500, Greg Biffle managed to accomplish a lot in his career. He wheeled the #16 Roush Fenway Racing Ford from 2003-2016 and won 19 races.

Biffle picked up his first career win in the 2003 Pepsi 400 at the Daytona International Speedway. He later won a career-high six races in 2005 and finished runner-up to Tony Stewart for the championship.

Biffle continued to find success from there including a finish of third in the 2008 standings. His final Cup Series win came at Michigan in 2013.

Prior to the Cup Series, Greg Biffle became one of only a few to win both a Xfinity Series and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. He won the Truck Series title in 2000 and became the Xfinity champion in 2002.

