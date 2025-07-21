  • NASCAR
Country music star Luke Combs hints at epic collab with NASCAR royalty Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Richard Petty

By Palak Gupta
Published Jul 21, 2025 17:53 GMT
Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Richard Petty to feature in Luke Combs
Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Richard Petty to feature in Luke Combs' upcoming music video. Image via Imagn

Country music artist Luke Combs has shared an update about his upcoming single. NASCAR icons Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Richard Petty will be part of the Billboard Music Award-winning star's music video, which is set to release this Friday, July 25th

Combs, who drove the pace car driver last year at NASCAR’s Ally 400, also appeared on the Dale Jr. Download podcast. The native of North Carolina teased a preview of "Back In The Saddle" and shared pictures with Earnhardt Jr. and Petty on X, writing:

"Music video will be out with the song this Friday. Can’t wait for y’all to see it."

Earnhardt Jr. also reacted to the post with:

"👀"
Dale Earnhardt Jr. had also teamed up with country star Chris Stapleton to field the No. 40 Traveller Whiskey Chevrolet earlier this year. JR Motorsports' Justin Allgaier drove a retro-inspired design with Stapleton beverage's brand logo for the team's Cup Series debut at the season opening Daytona 500.

Meanwhile, JRM, which fields four full-time entries in the Xfinity Series, has been dominating the series with a record six different race winners in just 20 events. Rookie Connor Zilisch collected four wins so far, (COTA, Sonoma, Pocono and Dover).

The defending series champion, Allgaier has won three races at Homestead, Las Vegas and Nashville. The two drivers are leading the points standings ahead of Haas Factory Team's Sam Mayer.

"We rarely have stars... from North Carolina" - Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Luke Combs' background

During a May 2024 episode of The Dale Jr. Download, Dale Earnhardt Jr. asked Luke Combs to talk about his appreciation for growing up in North Carolina.

"We rarely have stars in either sport or entertainment that are from North Carolina. Talk about that for a minute, just your appreciation and love for your roots and where you're from," Dale Earnhardt Jr. said.
"I had such a great experience growing up there a lot of my favorite memories of my life are made there. ... I grew up in the mountains and then I went to school in the mountains and I feel connected to that place you know you get out in the woods somewhere in the mountains it just feels different to me and I just feel connected to," Luke Combs replied.
youtube-cover
Last month, Combs and his wife Nicole also threw their son, Tex a Dale Earnhardt Sr.‑themed birthday party. The "Tex's Third Lap" celebration included podium modeled after Dale Sr.’s iconic car, racing‑stripe decor, a ball pit, bounce house, and a fueling station with snacks and drink tokens.

Combs had also debuted his song "Blue Collar Boys" during the 2020 Cup Series championship race at Phoenix Raceway.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
