Crash at Daytona 500 today: List of cars and drivers that were impacted

The 2024 Daytona 500 witnessed a major crash toward the end of the race involving over 20 cars including pole-sitter Joey Logano, Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney.

After a crash on the sixth lap, the Great American Race ran smoothly almost to the end, when a major pile-up occurred with just nine laps to go in the race. Alex Bowman pushed his teammate William Byron, who was running in the fourth position. He went on to make contact with Brad Keselowski's #6 Ford. This resulted in a massive pile-up involving many drivers. However, both Bowman and Byron were unscathed.

Here is a list of all the cars and drivers that were affected by the crash:

Kyle Larson - Chevrolet #5

Joey Logano - Ford #22

Ryan Blaney - Ford #12

Denny Hamlin - Toyota #11

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - Chevrolet #47

Noah Gragson - Ford #10

Chase Briscoe - Ford #14

Chris Buescher - Ford #17

Martin Truex Jr - Toyota #19

Daniel Hemric - Chevrolet #31

Todd Gilliland - Ford #38

Ryan Preece - Ford #41

Erik Jones - Toyota #43

Tyler Reddick - Toyota #45

TY Gibbs - Toyota #54

Anthony Alfredo - Chevrolet #5

Daniel Suarez - Chevrolet #114

William Byron takes a historic win for Hendrick Motorsports at Daytona 500

Despite starting the chain reaction of crashes, Byron went on to win the season-opening Daytona 500, the first of his career, followed by his teammate Bowman in second position. This marked a historic win for Hendrick Motorsports at the Daytona as they equaled Petty Enterprises' nine wins at the prestigious event, the most by any team.

After the crash, William Byron was in second place, following the lead from Ross Chastain in the Chevrolet. On the final lap, there was contact between the latter and Austric Cindric, making it an open and clear victory for Byron. He shared his experience with FOX after winning the race:

"I'm telling you couldn't write the script any better, 2024 #24 and when we think about coming down for the first time, we didn't think we should be here, felt out of place. We win this on our 40th to the day, it's just - in time a record now, so that's awesome."

The last time Hendrick Motorsports achieved a 1-2 finish at the Daytona 500 was in 2013, with Jimmie Johnson and Dale Earnhardt Jr in first and second place, respectively.