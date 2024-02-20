“Crashed again. Can not drive”: Hailie Deegan under the scanner again as NASCAR fans react to her crashing out on her Xfinity Series debut at Daytona

The NASCAR Xfinity Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway turned out to be a disappointing one for Hailie Deegan.

The 2024 Xfinity season kicked off with a dramatic start as a caution flag was waved early on, triggered by a four-car collision. Among those involved were notable drivers Deegan, Daniel Suarez, Sam Mayer, and Kyle Weatherman.

Expand Tweet

The incident took place on Lap 23 of the 120 when Cup driver Daniel Suarez got hit from behind by Jeremy Clements after a stack-up sent Suarez's #14 into the outside wall and it was on from there. The wreck collected Hailie Deegan, who was making her full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series debut in the #15 Ford for AM Racing.

Due to the damaged vehicle Deegan made an early exit from the race. She credited with 37th-place finishes. The video of the crash went viral and fans were quick to react.

Here are some of the fans' comments on Deegan’s crash on her full-time Xfinity debut.

“Crashed again. Can not drive.”

Expand Tweet

“Was @HailieDeegan not paying attention”

Expand Tweet

“I really want to see @HailieDeegan do well in the @NASCAR_Xfinity series. I really do! It would be a great thing for the sport but I have to say that it’s looking like: Hailie=Danica Jr”

Expand Tweet

“I have her to get to first stage…..almost made it.”

Expand Tweet

“First of many for her”

Expand Tweet

“Sick brakes Deegan”

Expand Tweet

Hailie Deegan reacts on her frustrating end to the Xfinity opener at Daytona International Speedway

The rising star reflected on her bad history at Daytona International Speedway, dating back to her first truck race at the track. She finished 24th, 17th, and 35th in three races at Daytona in the Truck Series.

Expressing her disappointment at Xfinity's debut and struggle at Daytona, Deegan said (via Toby Christie of Racing America):

“I’ve had a bad relationship with Daytona ever since my first Truck race here. It’s been hard for me. I’ve never been able to conquer or at least figure out what the right way is. Do you hang back, should you go, where is the danger zone?”

As her career progresses, Hailie Deegan will look to build on her performances at Daytona International Speedway.