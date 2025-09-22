“Crazy unfortunate”: Denny Hamlin admits his 'mistake' after criticizing JGR teammate Ty Gibbs’ racing at New Hampshire

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin recently competed in the Mobil 1 301, held on Sunday, September 21, 2025, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, and experienced a heated moment with his teammate, Ty Gibbs. Later, during a post-race interview with motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass, Hamlin admitted his 'mistake'.The #11 Toyota Camry XSE driver qualified ninth for the 301-lap race with a best lap time of 29.41 seconds and a top speed of 129.51 mph. Meanwhile, his teammate, Gibbs, began the race from P13 and was 0.32 seconds behind the pole sitter, Joey Logano. Additionally, he completed the 1.058-mile track in 29.48 seconds, reaching a top speed of 129.21 mph.Following a decent start, on lap 110, Denny Hamlin and Ty Gibbs were battling for 11th place. While exiting turn four, the Cup Series Championship contender made contact with his non-playoff teammate and spun him out. Reflecting on the same, Hamlin told Pockrass:&quot;We made contact in one. It was like the fourth or fifth time we made contact, but it eventually ended up getting spun. I made a mistake in turn one, so, yeah, I would have made a mistake with anybody in that position. I was trying to get, get by him. That was a task in itself... Yeah, I'll let leadership, kind of, you know, quarterback it however they'd like to, but obviously us, the 20, 19 are all trying to win a championship for their family, so crazy unfortunate while we're racing the way we are.&quot;Pointing out the contact at turn one, the JGR veteran driver had criticized Gibbs during the race and said on the team radio (via Jeff Gluck on X):Denny Hamlin frustrated with Ty Gibbs: &quot;Does Ty know we're going for a championship? What the f*ck?&quot;Jeff Gluck @jeff_gluckLINKDenny Hamlin frustrated with Ty Gibbs: &quot;Does Ty know we're going for a championship? What the fuck?&quot;Denny Hamlin wrapped up the NHMS race in 12th place. Following that, Hamlin fell four spots in the playoff standings and ranks fifth. Meanwhile, Ty Gibbs resulted in a DNF and ranks 19th in the Cup Series points table with 633 points.“The champion is coming from this room”: Chris Gabehart shared a strong message for Denny Hamlin and his playoff-qualified teammatesAfter dominating all three races of the Round of 16, JGR driver Denny Hamlin's former crew chief, Chris Gabehart, shared a strong message for the team. Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, and Chase Briscoe locked in their spots in the next phase of the playoffs after defeating fellow Cup Series drivers in the Round of 16.The team's winning streak began after the #19 Toyota Camry XSE driver won the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Then, the oldest driver on the grid secured his fifth win during the Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway. This was followed by the #20 Camry driver crossing the finish line in first place at Bristol Motor Speedway.Reflecting on the team's dominance in the opening round of the playoffs, Denny Hamlin's former crew chief boosted the team's morale and stated:&quot;I do think the champion is coming from this room. I have no idea what door number it's going to be. I genuinely don't. I think it could be any one of these three door numbers. Be ready for your moment. You could be the difference in that. Never does it say we can't win every race. We've won the first three playoff races. There are seven to go; let's win them all.&quot;The next race of the Round of 12, the Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN Bet, is scheduled for Sunday, September 28, 2025, at Kansas Speedway. Fans can catch the 267-lap race live on the USA Network, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, and HBO Max from 3 p.m. ET.