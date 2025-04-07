Crew chief reveals Kyle Larson's reaction to Bubba Wallace's wreck

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson had tough luck at the Darlington Raceway event on April 6, 2025. Early setbacks and a DNF from 23XI Racing Bubba Wallace's Toyota marred his race. Later, Larson expressed his inner feelings on the incident through his new crew chief, Cliff Daniels.

Ad

The #5 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver qualified 19th for the Goodyear 400 race, and during lap four, he got into an accident. Larson's car was towed to the garage for repairs after sustaining heavy damage. However, after recovering from the accident, Wallace landed the final blow at the HMS driver and rear-ended Larson, ending his day.

According to the tweet by Jeff Gluck, Kyle Larson expressed his displeasure about the race and told his crew chief:

Ad

Trending

"We didn’t catch Kyle Larson before he left, but Cliff Daniels said Kyle told him he felt bad about being part of the last caution. They were trying to stay out of the way of the leaders and stay low, and Larson checked up early to make sure he didn’t get into Reddick, but Bubba didn’t know Larson was going to slow down that much." (via Jeff Gluck on X)

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace secured a P21 finish, while Kyle Larson ended his run in 37th place in the 297-lap race. On the other hand, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin secured his second win of the season at the Goodyear 400.

"It's pretty sick": Kyle Larson expressed his feelings on his new paint scheme for the Darlington race

In March 2025, former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson revealed his paint scheme for the Darlington Raceway event. He paid tribute to former Hendrick Motorsports driver and two-time Cup Series champion Terry Labonte.

Ad

Larson went with Labonte's livery featuring blue and orange colors for the #5 Chevy Camaro ZL1. The car almost looked identical to the former NASCAR driver. Larson shared an Instagram story featuring the car and stated (via Hendrick Automotive Group):

"Hey, what's up, Hendrick Nation? Kyle Larson here in Darlington Raceway. Throwing it back to Terry Labonte's Kellogg's 2003 paint scheme. Let's see, I don't know if it's reversed looking, but it's pretty sick, and he won his final Cup Series race in this car right there. So pretty neat to throw back to him."

Ad

He added:

"It would be even more special and neat to win at the track that he won his final Cup Series event in, in the paint scheme that he won his final Cup race in. So we're gonna give it our best effort here next week. Be sure to tune in and come support us at the track if you're nearby too. So see you soon. Thank you."

Larson fell four spots and ranks sixth after wrapping up the Darlington Raceway event. He amassed 244 points with one win, five top-ten, and four top-five finishes in eight starts this season so far. Additionally, he has an average start and finish of 13.75, and he led 93 laps in his #5 Chevy Camaro ZL1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More